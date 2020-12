Identifican al sospechoso del ataque de Nashville e investigan otro vehículo

Nashville (United States), 25/12/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Nashville Police Department shows damage from an explosion that officials believe was an intentional act in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 25 December 2020. According to reports authorities were alerted to a suspicious vehicle which soon exploded injuring three people and damaging buildings and vehicles nearby. Local police have closed access to the downtown area and are being assisted by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. (Incendio, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NASHVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES