Los primeros camiones con la vacuna de Moderna salen hacia hospitales de EEUU

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi, USA, 20 December 2020. Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, approved by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 17 December, will be distributed to more than 3,700 locations in the US, according to reports. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/PAUL SANCYA / POOL