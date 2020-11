Fallece David Dinkins, el primer y único alcalde negro de Nueva York

Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins attends a Memorial Service for the long time CBS News Anchor Walter Cronkite at Lincoln Center in New York, USA. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley/File

Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins and New York State Attorney General Andrew Coumo attend the World Premiere of 'Black Magic' at the Apollo Theater in New York USA. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley/File