Los cuatro astronautas de la misión tripulada a la EEI ya están en Florida

Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (R) takes a photo while NASA Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins (2R) addresses reporters during a news conference at the John F. Kennedy Space Center in preparation for their upcoming mission into space, on Merritt Island, Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 08 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Members of the Crew-1 mission, Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (2L), NASA Mission specialist Shannon Walker (3L), NASA pilot Victor Glover (3R), and NASA Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins (R) talk with unidentified SpaceX engineers, at the John F. Kennedy Space Center, on Merritt Island, Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 08 November 2020 EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER