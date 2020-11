Washington se lanza en masa a la calle para celebrar la victoria de Biden

People drink champagne as people celebrate after news organizations called the US 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, defeating incumbent US President Donald J. Trump, on Black Lives Matter near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 November 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A woman drinks champagne and holds a sign that says 'You're Fired' as people celebrate after news organizations called the US 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, defeating incumbent US President Donald J. Trump, on Black Lives Matter near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 November 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS