Obama urge a Miami votar en despedida campaña de Biden y al son de Luis Fonsi

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a GOTV Voter Mobilization Drive-In Rally in a parking lot at Turner Field the day before the US Presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, USA 02 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Former US President Barack Obama (C) , Democratic US Senate Candidate for Georgia Jon Ossoff (L) and Democratic US Senate Candidate for Georgia Rev. Raphael Warnock (R) during a GOTV Voter Mobilization Drive-In Rally in a parking lot at Turner Field the day before the US Presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, USA 02 November 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER