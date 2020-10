Trump acusa a Biden de haber recibido 3,5 millones de dólares de Rusia

US President Donald J. Trump speaks as he and Democratic candidate Joe Biden participate in the presidential debate in the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 22 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald Trump answers a question during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 22 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Morry Gash / POOL