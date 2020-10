Trump regresa a la Casa Blanca pese a no estar fuera de peligro por COVID-19

Bethesda (United States), 05/10/2020.- US President Donald J. Trump, wearing a mask, gestures after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 05 October 2020, to board Marine One for a return trip to the White House after receiving treatment for a COVID-19 infection. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis / POOL

Washington (United States), 05/10/2020.- US President Donald J. Trump is seen in Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 October 2020, following several days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for COVID-19. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/KEN CEDENO / POOL