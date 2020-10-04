Trump puede ser dado de alta este lunes si sigue mejorando ante COVID-19

Commander Sean P. Conley (C), Physician to the President, gives an update on the condition of US President Donald J. Trump at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 04 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

Commander Sean P. Conley (C), Physician to the President, gives an update on the condition of US President Donald J. Trump at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 04 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL