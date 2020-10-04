Trump puede ser dado de alta este lunes si sigue mejorando ante COVID-19
Washington, 4 oct (EFE News).- El presidente, Donald Trump, puede recibir el alta de su convalecencia por COVID-19 este lunes, si sus síntomas siguen mejorando y se mantiene activo, con una saturación de oxígeno en sangre adecuada y sin fiebre, indicó Brian Garibaldi, uno de los miembros del equipo médico del hospital militar en el que se encuentra.
-
Commander Sean P. Conley (C), Physician to the President, gives an update on the condition of US President Donald J. Trump at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 04 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL
-
Commander Sean P. Conley (C), Physician to the President, gives an update on the condition of US President Donald J. Trump at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 04 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL
-
A handout image made available by the White House showing US President Donald Trump works in the Presidential Suite while receiving treatment after testing positive for the COVID-19, coronavirus disease at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, 03 October 2020. The President is at Walter Reed for treatment following he tested positive for COVID-19 on 02 October. EFE/EPA/JOYCE N. BOGHOSIA / THE WHITE HOUSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Washington, 4 oct (EFE News).- El presidente, Donald Trump, puede recibir el alta de su convalecencia por COVID-19 este lunes, si sus síntomas siguen mejorando y se mantiene activo, con una saturación de oxígeno en sangre adecuada y sin fiebre, indicó Brian Garibaldi, uno de los miembros del equipo médico del hospital militar en el que se encuentra.
Garibaldi indicó este domingo en rueda de prensa desde el hospital militar de Walter Reed que si Trump mantiene su actividad, movilidad y se mantiene sin problemas respiratorios "podría ser dado de alta mañana".
"Está evolucionando muy bien y si continúa así volveremos a la Casa Blanca", añadió el médico personal del presidente, Sean Conley, quien confirmó que el mandatario fue conectado a oxígeno suplementario el viernes por la mañana al experimentar una caída de los niveles en sangre, una caída que se repitió con menor gravedad el sábado.