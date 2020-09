El Congreso rinde el máximo homenaje póstumo a la jueza Ginsburg

Members of the U.S. Capitol Police salute U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket as she lies in state in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Chip Somodevilla / POOL

Female members of Congress stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard after Ginsburg lied in state at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, DC, USA, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Alex Brandon / POOL