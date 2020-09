Abucheos a Trump en su visita a la capilla ardiente de la jueza del Supremo

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) view the flag-draped casket of late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court, in Washington, DC, USA, 24 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump, left, pays respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the Portico at the top of the front steps of the US Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, USA, 24 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX BRANDON / POOL