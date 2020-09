Policías heridos y decenas de detenidos en disturbios raciales en Louisville

Kentucky State Police clear protestors from Jefferson Square Park as people take to the streets to protest the results of a grand jury indictment of three counts of wanton endangerment of former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison; in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, 23 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Mark Lyons

