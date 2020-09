Trump modera tono tras semana de críticas por la pandemia y desaire a caídos

US President Donald J. Trump speaks before presenting the Medal of Honor to Sergeant Major Thomas Payne (not pictured), of the United States Army at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 11 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (L) presents the Medal of Honor to Sergeant Major Thomas Payne (R), of the United States Army at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 11 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis / POOL