Estados y ciudades demandan al Gobierno Trump por cambios al Servicio Postal

Members of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) rally for the public's upport outside the main United States Post Office in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

A member of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) participates in a rally for the public's support outside the main United States Post Office in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 25 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER