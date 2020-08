Piden a congresistas de EEUU apoyo para entrega de ayuda retenida en Cuba

Miami (United States), 18/08/2020.- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez holding press conference regarding Biscayne Bay water situation at Morningside Park in Miami, Florida, USA, 18 August 2020. Miami Dade staffs are installing a water pump to oxygenate the water as part of the measures to prevent the marine life's death. Thousands of dead fish were seen in Biscayne Bay's shore in Miami in the last week. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the situation is most likely natural and that they have no reason to believe it is related to any human activity. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH