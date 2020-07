Comunidad hispana de Florida protesta por supuestos cadáveres en contenedor

Residents of Hialeah protest in front of Memorial Plan San Jose Funeral Home in Hialeah, Florida, USA, 27 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Residents of Hialeah protest in front of Memorial Plan San Jose Funeral Home in Hialeah, Florida, USA, 27 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH