El Supremo obliga a Trump a mostrar sus impuestos a la Justicia

Bill Christeson protests outside the Supreme Court as it rules on two cases seeking to acquire President Trump's financial records, including his tax returns, in Washington, DC, USA, 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Members of the media gather outside the Supreme Court as it rules on two cases seeking to acquire President Trump's financial records, including his tax returns, in Washington, DC, USA, 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO