EEUU llega a 3 millones de casos de COVID, con un millón sumado en último mes

People wearing masks wait to enter the Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, USA, 08 July 2020. On Wednesday morning Florida reported 9,989 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new resident deaths. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

People wearing masks wait to enter the Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, USA, 08 July 2020. On Wednesday morning Florida reported 9,989 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new resident deaths. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH