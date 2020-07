Pence tilda de innovador manejo de pandemia en Florida pese a explosión casos

US Vice President Mike Pence participates in a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing at the US Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

People enjoy a warm day at the beach in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 01 July 2020. Florida now has a total of 158,997 confirmed cases and 3,550 deaths. Nine of the new deaths were in Miami-Dade County, bringing the county's death toll to 1,000. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA