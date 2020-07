Ghislaine Maxwell será trasladada a Nueva York para enfrentarse a la Justicia

New York Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York, USA, 02 July 2020. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss wearing a mask during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York, USA, 02 July 2020. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES