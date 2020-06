Nueva York sigue pidiendo cambios en la policía tras dos semanas de protestas

Protestors yell at members of the New York City Police Department while demonstrating down Fifth Avenue's museum mile in New York, USA, 11 June 2020, over the death of George Floyd. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Members of the New York City Police Department stand guard in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, USA, 11 June 2020, during protests over the death of George Floyd. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES