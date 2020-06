Los Ángeles mantiene el pulso racial con protestas en paz y no solo negras

Protesters wait with their arms up to be arrested by the police for not respecting the curfew in front of the City Hall as thousands demonstrated over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Los Angeles, California, USA, late 03 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

