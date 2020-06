Miles protestan en centro de Washington mientras los militares sacan músculo

People, who gathered in protest of the death of George Floyd, talk to members of the DC National Guard as they peacefully protest near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 03 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

People, who gathered in protest of the death of George Floyd, peacefully march to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, USA, 03 June 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW