Nueva York amanece con más de 700 arrestos y zonas arrasadas por los saqueos

A worker cleans up broken glass at a Kmart store on Astor Place after looting riots a night earlier as part of the response by protesters to George Floyd's death, in New York, New York, USA, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

A New York City Police department cruiser drives past the Dolce & Gabbana, OMEGA and Jaquet Droz stores boarded up windows along Fifth Avenue after looting riots a night earlier as part of the response by protesters to George Floyd's death, in New York, New York, USA, 02 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES