EE.UU. se blinda frente a nuevos disturbios con toques de queda y refuerzos

Members of the National Guard circle the state capitol as protesters rally on the grounds of the state capitol during the sixth day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA, 31 May 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Protesters rally on the grounds of the state capitol during the sixth day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA, 31 May 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY