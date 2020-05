Trump insinúa que no quiso llamar a disparar a manifestantes de Minnesota

U.S. President Donald J. Trump (R) departs with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) after delivering remarks on China in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 May 2020. EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

Minnesota National Guard deploy around the area of daily protests and looting as fires continue to burn following protests over the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 29 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG