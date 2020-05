Nueva York se suma a protestas, con detenciones, por muerte de George Floyd

New York police officers scuffle with protestors during a protest in response to the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while in the custody of the Minneapolis police, in New York, USA, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A man is arrested by police officers during a protest in response to the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while in the custody of the Minneapolis police, in New York, USA, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE