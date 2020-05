Woods y Manning vencen a Mickelson-Brady y recaudan 20 millones de dólares

A handout photo made available by Getty Images for the Match shows United States golfer Tiger Woods (R) and former National Football League (NFL) player Peyton Manning (2-R) celebrating defeating golfer Phil Mickelson of the US (L) and NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-L) on the 18th green during The Match: Champions for Charity at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, USA, 24 May 2020. EFE/MIKE EHRMANN

A handout photo made available by Getty Images for The Match shows Golfer Tiger Woods of the US (R) and former National Football League (NFL) player Peyton Manning reading a putt on the sixth green during The Match: Champions for Charity at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, USA, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/MIKE EHRMANN