El coronavirus pudo expandirse en Estados Unidos en enero o antes

People receive coronavirus Covid-19 antibody testing at the Delmont Medical Care drive up test site in Franklin Square, New York, USA, 22 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

An African American man wears a protective face mask as he walks on a sidewalk in the predominately black South Side of Chicago, Illinois, USA, 22 April 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY