Los electores salen a votar en Wisconsin en mitad de la pandemia

Hudson (United States), 07/04/2020.- A gloved and masked poll worker wipes down her desk after she checked in a voter to vote in Wisconsin's primary in River Falls, Wisconsin USA, 07 April 2020. After an attempt by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to delay the election because of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease, both the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the US Supreme Court ruled that the election should proceed as scheduled. A shortage of poll workers has left the city with only a few polls open resulting in long lines. (Elecciones, Abierto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG