Las canchas de tenis del Abierto de EEUU se convierten en hospital de campaña

General view of the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 26 August 2019 (re-issued on 31 March 2020). EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

General view of the stadium grounds during the 2019 Fortnite World Cup at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium in Queens, New York, USA, 28 July 2019 (re-issued on 31 March 2020). EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES