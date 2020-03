Nueva York abre un hospital en Central Park ante la avalancha del COVID-19

Field tents are erected as a makeshift hospital in the East Meadow of Central Park by the disaster relief organization Samaritan's Purse in New York, USA, 29 March 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

Field tents are erected as a makeshift hospital in the East Meadow of Central Park by the disaster relief organization Samaritan's Purse in New York, New York, USA, 29 March 2020. New York City is now an epicenter of coronavirus COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, New York has reported over 59,000 confirmed cases and over 965 deaths. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/Peter Foley