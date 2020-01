Guterres lanza un llamado por la paz en la ONU ante la escalada de tensiones

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses an United Nations Security Council meeting about international peace and security at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (C) listens as Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minster and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh (R) speaks during an United Nations Security Council meeting about international peace and security at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane