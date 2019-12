Boeing cesa al CEO Dennis Muilenburg y nombra a Calhoun para afrontar crisis

President and CEO of Boeing Dennis Muilenburg (R) and Vice President and Chief Engineer of Boeing Commmercial Airplanes John Hamilton (L) sit in front of people holding pictures of their loved ones who died in Boeing crashes, during the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on 'The Boeing 737 MAX - Examining the Design, Development, and Marketing of the Aircraft' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds