Dortmund-Wolfsburgo, partido clave en Alemania- El Bayern contra el penúltimo

Munich (Germany), 09/11/2019.- (FILE) - Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Munich, Germany, 09 November 2019 (re-issued on 17 December 2020). Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has been named The Best FIFA Men's Player during the virtual Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 on 17 December EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND/Archivo