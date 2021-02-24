24 de febrero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Senate examines colossal security breakdown surrounding Capitol attack

Washington, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- The US Senate on Tuesday examined the "colossal" security breakdown that enabled angry supporters of then-President Donald Trump to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 at a hearing in which the officials formerly responsible for protecting the legislative seat blamed intelligence failures.

24 de febrero de 2021
00:12
  • A screen shows Robert J. Contee III, Acting DC Metropolitan Police Chief, giving testimony during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Rules and Administration committees joint hearing to examine the January 6 attack on the Capitol, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, 23 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ERIN SCOTT / POOL

    A screen shows Robert J. Contee III, Acting DC Metropolitan Police Chief, giving testimony during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Rules and Administration committees joint hearing to examine the January 6 attack on the Capitol, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, 23 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ERIN SCOTT / POOL

  • Washington Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief of Police Robert Contee III testifies via teleconference before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs & Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, 23 February 2021, to examine the 06 January attack on the Capitol. EFE/EPA/ANDREW HARNIK / POOL

    Washington Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief of Police Robert Contee III testifies via teleconference before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs & Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, 23 February 2021, to examine the 06 January attack on the Capitol. EFE/EPA/ANDREW HARNIK / POOL

  • Former US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund listens as a screen shows Robert J. Contee III, Acting D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief, giving testimony in a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Rules and Administration committees joint hearing to examine the January 6th attack on the Capitol, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, 23 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ERIN SCOTT / POOL

    Former US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund listens as a screen shows Robert J. Contee III, Acting D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief, giving testimony in a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Rules and Administration committees joint hearing to examine the January 6th attack on the Capitol, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, 23 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ERIN SCOTT / POOL

Washington, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- The US Senate on Tuesday examined the "colossal" security breakdown that enabled angry supporters of then-President Donald Trump to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 at a hearing in which the officials formerly responsible for protecting the legislative seat blamed intelligence failures.

The joint hearing of two Senate committees was the first public appearance of the three main officials tasked with Capitol security at the time of the assault, an unprecedented event that resulted in five deaths.

The three ex-officials, who had to resign after the attack, agreed that they had received inadequate information about the security situation in Washington before Jan. 6, when hundreds of Trump's supporters gathered in the capital as Congress was meeting to certify the result of the Nov. 3 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

"These criminals came prepared for war," former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said. "They came with weapons, chemical munitions and explosives. They came with shields, ballistic protection and tactical gear. They came with their own radio system to coordinate the attack, as well as climbing gear and other equipment to defeat the Capitol's security features."

Along those lines, the former security chief for the House of Representatives, Paul Irving, said that before Jan. 6 the intelligence he received intelligence that certain groups were encouraging the demonstrators to come "armed" to Washington and that violence was a possibility but that there would be no coordinated assault on the Capitol.

That latter possibility was not discussed in any conversation he had with colleagues in the days prior to the attack, Irving said.

Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said that "there's no question in my mind there was a failure" to take the risk of the Jan. 6 riot "more seriously" on the part of the Capitol security officials but also by the FBI and the Homeland Security Department.

One of the central issues dealt with at the hearing was an internal report issued by the FBI in Norfolk, Virginia, one day prior to the Capitol assault that warned that a group of extremists was preparing to launch a "war" in Washington and carry out violent acts against Congress.

Sund said that his Capitol Police force received that report on the eve of the Capitol attack but the document was never transmitted to the top leadership, and so he never saw it, and neither did Irving or Senate security chief Michael Stenger, who also testified at the hearing.

The current interim head of the Washington DC Metropolitan Police, Robert Contee, who was the fourth witness at the hearing, said that the FBI report came to him "in the form of an e-mail" at 7 pm on Jan. 5 and that something so serious should have raised an alarm.

Both Contee and Sund said that they thought US intelligence agencies failed in identifying as a serious threat white supremacist and ultrarightist groups that later staged the assault.

Contee also blamed what happened on the Defense Department, which he said was slow and reluctant to send to the Capitol the National Guard troops that on-site security forces needed to defend the complex.

Contee's officers were sent to the Capitol to support the heavily outnumbered Capitol Police there, but he said he was stunned when the Pentagon asked about the "optics" of sending National Guard troops into the fray, saying that "there was not an immediate yes."

The hearing also included the initial testimony of Capitol Police Capt. Carneysha Mendoza, who described her experience as she defended Congress against the mob on Jan. 6 with the attackers deploying "military-grade (tear) gas."

Mendoza said she suffered chemical burns on her face, adding that they still have not healed now, more than six weeks later.

"This was by far the worst of the worst," Mendoza said, going on to suggest that no amount of additional security could have repelled the mob, saying: "We could have had 10 times the people working with us and I still believe this battle would been just as devastating."

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said at the conclusion of the hearing that, although much remains to be investigated about the attack, at least there is "clear agreement" that the attack was a "planned insurrection," something which Contee, Sund and Irving confirmed.
Histórico de noticias
Senate examines colossal security breakdown surrounding Capitol attack

Washington, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- The US Senate on Tuesday examined the "colossal" security breakdown that enabled angry supporters of then-President Donald...

24 de febrero de 2021
Tiger Woods seriously injured in one-car rollover crash near Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- Golf icon Tiger Woods was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a one-car rollover crash near Los Angeles, although so far...

23 de febrero de 2021
Perez: Fraud, 16K inconsistencies in Ecuador presidential vote

Quito, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- Indigenous presidential candidate Yaku Perez said Tuesday that "more than 16,000 records with inconsistencies" have been detected...

23 de febrero de 2021
NASA releases 1st video, audio of Perseverance landing on Mars

Miami, Feb 22 (efe-epa).- NASA on Monday released the first video of the landing of the Perseverance exploratory probe on Mars and also the first sounds...

22 de febrero de 2021
Huawei vice president calls for global consensus on technological development

Mexico City, Feb 22 (efe-epa) - Latin America's challenge in improving Internet connectivity in rural and urban areas to reduce the digital divide, which is...

23 de febrero de 2021
Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to keep tax returns hidden

Washington, Feb 22 (efe-epa).- The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's refusal to turn over some of his tax returns to the...

22 de febrero de 2021
If you want to forget about Covid-19, visit Haiti

Port-au-Prince, Feb 21 (efe-epa).- A year into the coronavirus pandemic, it is impossible to get away from the constant inflow of information about Covid-19...

21 de febrero de 2021
US formally offers to restart talks with Iran, Washington media report

Washington, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- The Joe Biden administration has formally offered to restart nuclear talks with Iran, according to US media reports on...

19 de febrero de 2021
Kamala Harris's stepdaughter makes debut as model in New York

New York, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, on Thursday made her debut as a model during New York Fashion...

18 de febrero de 2021
Perseverance robot rover touches down safely on Martian surface

Miami, Feb 18 (efe-epa).- The Perseverance space probe has landed safely on Mars after successfully passing through the expected "seven minutes of terror"...

18 de febrero de 2021
Mexico out front in pressuring UN to guarantee anti-Covid vaccine access

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

18 de febrero de 2021
Maduro: I had lots of contacts with Trump administration

Caracas, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday that his government had "heaps of contacts" with the Donald Trump...

17 de febrero de 2021
Argentine kids return to class after almost a year of remote learning

By Rodrigo Garcia Melero

17 de febrero de 2021
Former Trump casino demolished

New York, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Atlantic City's Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which welcomed the rich and famous for years, on Wednesday was demolished in a...

17 de febrero de 2021
An order of tuna sashimi, please. Have the robot bring it to me!

By Marc Arcas

16 de febrero de 2021
Brazil wraps up odd Carnival without samba but with clandestine parties

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 16 (efe-epa).- Brazil on Tuesday is wrapping up this year's Carnival, an unusual celebration given the lack of samba school parades, the...

16 de febrero de 2021
Pelosi: Commission similar to 9/11 entity to investigate Capitol attack

Washington, Feb 15 (efe-epa).- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Monday the creation of an independent commission that will examine the "facts and...

16 de febrero de 2021
Biden prioritizes rescuing economy, fighting pandemic after impeachment

Washington, Feb 15 (efe-epa).- With the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump now over, President Joe Biden is focusing on pushing...

15 de febrero de 2021
Mexican president calls for urgent UN meeting over vaccine hoarding

Mexico City, Feb 15 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that the United Nations should convene an "urgent meeting" to deal...

15 de febrero de 2021
Trump holds onto GOP reins, wants to make senators voting to convict pay

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

15 de febrero de 2021
Argentine president decrees 3 days of mourning for Menem

Buenos Aires, Feb 14 (efe-epa).- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday expressed his "deep sorrow" over the death, and his "respect for (the)...

14 de febrero de 2021
Impeachment managers: If Trump is acquitted he could foment violence again

Washington, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- Democratic congresspeople acting as the "managers" of ex-President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Thursday sought...

12 de febrero de 2021
New York mayoral race attracting some 30 candidates

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

11 de febrero de 2021
Biden: China will eat our lunch if US doesn't step up

Washington, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden said Thursday that his first telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, lasted two...

11 de febrero de 2021
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019