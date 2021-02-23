Tiger Woods seriously injured in one-car rollover crash near Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (efe-epa).- Golf icon Tiger Woods was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a one-car rollover crash near Los Angeles, although so far all the details of his condition are not known, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office reported.

The Sheriff's Office said that its deputies responded to the crash at 7:12 am, saying that the vehicle had suffered "major" damage.

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods," the Sheriff's Office tweeted, adding that "Mr. Woods was extricated with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles firefighters and paramedics, then transported to hospital (by) ambulance for his injuries."

Several local media outlets reported Woods' condition as "critical," although as yet there has been no official announcement to back up that reporting.

The golfer's car was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Blvd. in the Rolling Hills Estates residential area, heading downhill when it apparently crossed into the southbound lanes and off the road, traveling and rolling quite a distance before coming to rest.

News images show the bashed-up car lying on its side at the bottom of an incline.

Los Angeles channel ABC 7 reported that Woods was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and the Sheriff's Department's Lt. Michael White said in a public statement that the golfer's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Mark Steinberg - Woods' agent - issued a public statement just before noon in Los Angeles saying that "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Woods, 45, was in the area for the annual Genesis Invitational golf tourney at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, near Santa Monica, in Los Angeles, according to TMZ magazine.

Because he was still recovering from back surgery, Woods did not play in the tournament, but he did congratulate the winner, Max Homa, and played golf with Dwyane Wade after the event.

Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time, spending a record non-consecutive 683 weeks as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, most recently from March 2013 until May 2014.

Born in Cypress, California, Woods has won the Augusta Masters on five occasions and the US Open and the British Open three times each, along with assorted other titles during his long career.