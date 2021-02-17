17 de febrero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Former Trump casino demolished

New York, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Atlantic City's Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which welcomed the rich and famous for years, on Wednesday was demolished in a controlled explosion that was followed by applause from the crowd who had gathered nearby to watch it come crashing down.

17 de febrero de 2021
19:07
  • View of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, formerly owned by ex-President and real estate magnate Donald Trump, being demolished in a controlled explosion in Atlantic City on Feb. 17, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Peter Foley

    View of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, formerly owned by ex-President and real estate magnate Donald Trump, being demolished in a controlled explosion in Atlantic City on Feb. 17, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Peter Foley

  • View of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, formerly owned by ex-President and real estate magnate Donald Trump, being demolished in a controlled explosion in Atlantic City on Feb. 17, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Peter Foley

    View of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, formerly owned by ex-President and real estate magnate Donald Trump, being demolished in a controlled explosion in Atlantic City on Feb. 17, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Peter Foley

New York, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Atlantic City's Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which welcomed the rich and famous for years, on Wednesday was demolished in a controlled explosion that was followed by applause from the crowd who had gathered nearby to watch it come crashing down.

The building took just 20 seconds to be reduced to rubble from the towering structure built by real estate magnate and ex-President Donald Trump as the jewel in the crown of his hotel empire and through which for decades musicians, actors and many other high society personalities passed.

"Everyone from Hulk Hogan to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, it was the whole gamut of personalities" who passed through the hotel, the casino's events director from its opening in 1984 through 1991, Bernie Dillon, told local media.

Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans said that the explosive charges were placed in strategic spots in the structure to ensure that at 9 am it collapsed vertically - albeit angling slightly to the northeast - and without danger to anyone or to other buildings However, the glittering hotel and casino where Madonna, Sean Penn, Barbra Steisand, Don Johnson and Muhammad Ali, among many others, overnighted, hobnobbed and partied has not belonged to Trump since 2016, when it was acquired by billionaire Carl Icahn along with another of the ex-president's casinos that is still operating in Atlantic City, a big tourist spot.

With the success of Trump Plaza, which was closed in 2014, Trump began construction in 1990 on the Trump Taj Mahal focusing on that project rather than on his original debt-ridden casino, according to Bob McDevitt, the president of the main casino workers' union.

But huge and mounting debts and poor management of both casinos, along with the oversaturation of gambling establishments in Atlantic City, forced Trump to sell them both.

When it was closed, the Trump Plaza was Atlantic City's worst-performing casino, reportedly bringing in the same amount of cash from gamblers over almost nine months as the market-leading Borgata did every two weeks.

The Taj Majal, which was also acquired by Icahn, is continuing its operations under a new brand name: The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Histórico de noticias
Former Trump casino demolished

New York, Feb 17 (efe-epa).- Atlantic City's Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which welcomed the rich and famous for years, on Wednesday was demolished in a...

17 de febrero de 2021
An order of tuna sashimi, please. Have the robot bring it to me!

By Marc Arcas

16 de febrero de 2021
Brazil wraps up odd Carnival without samba but with clandestine parties

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 16 (efe-epa).- Brazil on Tuesday is wrapping up this year's Carnival, an unusual celebration given the lack of samba school parades, the...

16 de febrero de 2021
Pelosi: Commission similar to 9/11 entity to investigate Capitol attack

Washington, Feb 15 (efe-epa).- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Monday the creation of an independent commission that will examine the "facts and...

16 de febrero de 2021
Biden prioritizes rescuing economy, fighting pandemic after impeachment

Washington, Feb 15 (efe-epa).- With the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump now over, President Joe Biden is focusing on pushing...

15 de febrero de 2021
Mexican president calls for urgent UN meeting over vaccine hoarding

Mexico City, Feb 15 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that the United Nations should convene an "urgent meeting" to deal...

15 de febrero de 2021
Trump holds onto GOP reins, wants to make senators voting to convict pay

By Beatriz Pascual Macias

15 de febrero de 2021
Argentine president decrees 3 days of mourning for Menem

Buenos Aires, Feb 14 (efe-epa).- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday expressed his "deep sorrow" over the death, and his "respect for (the)...

14 de febrero de 2021
Impeachment managers: If Trump is acquitted he could foment violence again

Washington, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- Democratic congresspeople acting as the "managers" of ex-President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Thursday sought...

12 de febrero de 2021
New York mayoral race attracting some 30 candidates

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

11 de febrero de 2021
Biden: China will eat our lunch if US doesn't step up

Washington, Feb 11 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden said Thursday that his first telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, lasted two...

11 de febrero de 2021
Democrats label Trump "inciter in chief" for assault on Capitol

By Lucia Leal

11 de febrero de 2021
CDC: US has vaccinated 10 pct. of its population against Covid-19

Washington, Feb 10 (efe-epa).- The United States has reached the 10 percent threshold with 33.7 million people having received at least one of the 44.7...

10 de febrero de 2021
Archbishop blesses immigration sculpture in Miami

Miami, Feb 10 (efe-epa).- Miami Archbishop Thomas Wensky on Wednesday blessed the "Angels Unawares" sculpture dedicated to immigration, which will remain in...

10 de febrero de 2021
Sergio Garcia: New Yorker cover is a mythic model

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

10 de febrero de 2021
Huawei sues US to remove firm from black list

New York, Feb 9 (efe-epa).- Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei on Monday filed a lawsuit in federal court against the US government to get Washington to...

10 de febrero de 2021
Senate declares Trump's impeachment to be constitutional

Washington, Feb 9 (efe-epa).- The US Senate on Tuesday afternoon voted to declare the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump...

09 de febrero de 2021
Flow of migrants, deportees growing in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez

By Guadalupe Peñuelas

09 de febrero de 2021
Senate agrees on schedule for Trump's impeachment trial

Washington, Feb 8 (efe-epa).- Top lawmakers in the US Senate on Monday arrived at agreement on the schedule and structure of the impeachment trial of former...

09 de febrero de 2021
New York Met probes Goya's work, motivations in new exhibit

By Helen Cook

08 de febrero de 2021
Florida governor opens vaccination center at Cuban exile museum

Miami, Feb 8 (efe-epa).- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday inaugurated a Covid-19 vaccination center in the museum of the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association...

08 de febrero de 2021
Senate agrees on schedule for Trump's impeachment trial

Washington, Feb 8 (efe-epa).- Top lawmakers in the US Senate on Monday arrived at agreement on the schedule and structure of the impeachment trial of former...

08 de febrero de 2021
Ecuador elections end without incident despite delays due to Covid

By Susana Madera

08 de febrero de 2021
Ex-Sect. of State George Shultz dies

New York, Feb 7 (EFE).- Former US Secretary of State George Shultz, who held the post from 1982-1989 during the last years of the Cold War under former...

07 de febrero de 2021
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019