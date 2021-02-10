10 de febrero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Archbishop blesses immigration sculpture in Miami

Miami, Feb 10 (efe-epa).- Miami Archbishop Thomas Wensky on Wednesday blessed the "Angels Unawares" sculpture dedicated to immigration, which will remain in a city park until April 8 to inspire compassion and awareness about the needs of migrants and refugees.

10 de febrero de 2021
21:09
  • Miami Archbishop Thomas Wensky (r) and City Commissioner Jose Diaz (l) pose for EFE in front of the life-size bronze sculpture

    Miami Archbishop Thomas Wensky (r) and City Commissioner Jose Diaz (l) pose for EFE in front of the life-size bronze sculpture "Angels Unawares," a replica of the sculpture standing in The Vatican's St. Peter's Square, during its presentation on Feb. 10, 2021, at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Giorgio Viera

  • View of the life-size bronze sculpture

    View of the life-size bronze sculpture "Angels Unawares," a replica of the sculpture standing in The Vatican's St. Peter's Square, during its presentation on Feb. 10, 2021, at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Giorgio Viera

  • View of the life-size bronze sculpture

    View of the life-size bronze sculpture "Angels Unawares," a replica of the sculpture standing in The Vatican's St. Peter's Square, during its presentation on Feb. 10, 2021, at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Giorgio Viera

Miami, Feb 10 (efe-epa).- Miami Archbishop Thomas Wensky on Wednesday blessed the "Angels Unawares" sculpture dedicated to immigration, which will remain in a city park until April 8 to inspire compassion and awareness about the needs of migrants and refugees.

The story of humanity is the story of immigration and also of this city, said Wensky at the ceremony held in Bayfront Park to welcome the monumental sculpture, the work of Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz, which is on tour through various US cities.

From Miami, the work will travel to St. Paul, Minnesota.

The traveling sculpture is a replica in bronze of one unveiled at The Vatican in 2019 by Pope Francis. It weighs four tons and measures 20 feet long, and it will stand in Miami's downtown Bayfront Park.

"Angels Unawares" depicts a boat loaded with lifesize migrants, an image that is not unusual for residents of South Florida, the archbishop said, referring to Cuban rafters who set out in often frail and overcrowded boats and rafts trying to get to the US shore.

Among the bronze figures on board the boat, repesenting migrants from all epochs and homelands, including Jesus, Joseph and Mary, a pair of wings are visible indicating the presence of the "sacred" within the group of migrants, according to Wensky.

The archbishop said that the people who view the work will remember their parents or grandparents who came to the US seeking a better life or the trip that they themselves undertook to come to this country.

He called upon people to think about all those who left their homelands for different reasons and to feel "more compassion" for them.

"They are our friends, our brothers and sisters," said the archbishop, who noted that the name of the sculpture is taken from Hebrews 13:2 in the Bible, which reads "Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares."

Wensky paid tribute to the contribution immigrants have made to the US and reviewed the essential roles and activities that they undertake and perform.

Randolph McGrorty - who for the past 30 years has been the director of Catholic Legal Services, which provides free legal advice on immigration matters and is dealing with about 1,000 cases per month at its four centers in South Florida - also spoke at the ceremony.

McGrorty, in later remarks to EFE, emphasized that 55 percent of Miami residents were born abroad and it is necessary to acknowledge the contribution of immigrants.

"They are not foreigners or angels. They are our neighbors," he emphasized.

When asked by EFE about the changes in immigration policy that are in the offing with the arrival in the White House of Democratic President Joe Biden, McGrorthy said that he was "hopeful, patient and ready for what comes."

He praised the change of "tone" and "attitude" from that of the previous Donald Trump administration, which, he said, focused on "attacking human beings for wanting to live better" and for "dismantling the immigration laws," a task that he said one must acknowledge was performed "brilliantly."

Therefore, he urged people to be patient because "it's going to take time" to rebuild the structure of laws and protections for migrants.
Histórico de noticias
Archbishop blesses immigration sculpture in Miami

Miami, Feb 10 (efe-epa).- Miami Archbishop Thomas Wensky on Wednesday blessed the "Angels Unawares" sculpture dedicated to immigration, which will remain in...

10 de febrero de 2021
Sergio Garcia: New Yorker cover is a mythic model

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

10 de febrero de 2021
Senate declares Trump's impeachment to be constitutional

Washington, Feb 9 (efe-epa).- The US Senate on Tuesday afternoon voted to declare the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump...

09 de febrero de 2021
Flow of migrants, deportees growing in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez

By Guadalupe Peñuelas

09 de febrero de 2021
Huawei sues US to remove firm from black list

New York, Feb 9 (efe-epa).- Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei on Monday filed a lawsuit in federal court against the US government to get Washington to...

10 de febrero de 2021
Florida governor opens vaccination center at Cuban exile museum

Miami, Feb 8 (efe-epa).- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday inaugurated a Covid-19 vaccination center in the museum of the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association...

08 de febrero de 2021
Senate agrees on schedule for Trump's impeachment trial

Washington, Feb 8 (efe-epa).- Top lawmakers in the US Senate on Monday arrived at agreement on the schedule and structure of the impeachment trial of former...

09 de febrero de 2021
New York Met probes Goya's work, motivations in new exhibit

By Helen Cook

08 de febrero de 2021
Senate agrees on schedule for Trump's impeachment trial

Washington, Feb 8 (efe-epa).- Top lawmakers in the US Senate on Monday arrived at agreement on the schedule and structure of the impeachment trial of former...

08 de febrero de 2021
Ecuador elections end without incident despite delays due to Covid

By Susana Madera

08 de febrero de 2021
Ex-Sect. of State George Shultz dies

New York, Feb 7 (EFE).- Former US Secretary of State George Shultz, who held the post from 1982-1989 during the last years of the Cold War under former...

07 de febrero de 2021
Biden: US won't lift sanctions unless Iran stops enriching uranium

Washington, Feb 7 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden confirmed that he will not lift sanctions on Tehran unless the Islamic government there stops enriching...

07 de febrero de 2021
Trump refuses to testify under oath at impeachment trial

Washington, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- Former President Donald Trump on Thursday announced - via his attorneys - that he will not testify at his impeachment trial...

05 de febrero de 2021
Biden stops pullback of US troops from Germany, halts aid for Yemen campaign

Washington, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he is halting the withdrawal of US troops from Germany as well as curtailing...

04 de febrero de 2021
Protest in Buenos Aires over lack of food at soup kitchens

Buenos Aires, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- The members of several social organizations protested on Thursday in front of the Buenos Aires City Hall to denounce the...

04 de febrero de 2021
More than 100 Chilean women pregnant due to negligence, abortion impediments

By Patricia Nieto

04 de febrero de 2021
Mexican ex-gov arrested for torturing reporter who revealed child porn ring

Mexico City, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- The former governor of the Mexican state of Puebla, Mario Marin, was arrested Wednesday in Acapulco for allegedly torturing...

04 de febrero de 2021
Biden willing to make concessions on pandemic stimulus plan

Washington, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that he is open to making concessions on the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan he has proposed...

03 de febrero de 2021
Soup kitchens cry out for aid to feed hungry amid Peru quarantine

By Carla Samon Ros

03 de febrero de 2021
Biden, Putin extend New START: the start of a difficult relationship

Washington, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have agreed to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty for...

03 de febrero de 2021
Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO after record year of profits

By Marc Arcas

03 de febrero de 2021
Trump, accused of betrayal, rejects Senate trial

Washington, Feb 2 (efe-epa).- Former US President Donald Trump, via his legal team, on Tuesday rejected the impeachment trial he will be subjected to in the...

02 de febrero de 2021
Mexico turns to COVAX and Russia to speed up vaccination plan

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

02 de febrero de 2021
Nicaragua counting on bovine traceability to conquer US market

Managua, Feb 2 (EFE).- At Maria Cristina Mena and Pedro Antonio Sevilla Molina's San Antonio ranch located in the town of Morrito in Nicaragua's Rio San...

02 de febrero de 2021
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019