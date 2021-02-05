05 de febrero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Biden stops pullback of US troops from Germany, halts aid for Yemen campaign

Washington, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he is halting the withdrawal of US troops from Germany as well as curtailing Washington's support for the military offensive led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen, the new administration taking both measures to reverse controversial policies of former President Donald Trump.

04 de febrero de 2021
23:11
President Joe Biden. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

President Joe Biden. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Washington, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he is halting the withdrawal of US troops from Germany as well as curtailing Washington's support for the military offensive led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen, the new administration taking both measures to reverse controversial policies of former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, foreign policy was the focus of the Biden administration and the president went to the State Department to deliver a speech to department personnel in which he sketched what will be the key elements of his international agenda.

In what has been the gist of his speeches since his Jan. 20 inauguration, the Democratic leader announced a pronounced shift in US foreign policy away from Trump's stance and back to cooperation with Washington's allies and renewed support for organizations and international agreements such as the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Accord, from which his predecessor had withdrawn the country.

"America's alliances are among our greatest assets," he said. "And leading with diplomacy means standing shoulder to shoulder with our allies and key partners once more."

Regarding specific measures, Biden said that he was halting the withdrawal of US troops from Germany that Trump had ordered.

He said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will oversee a global review of US force deployments around the world to make sure that the US "military footprint is appropriately aligned with our foreign policy and national security priorities."

Biden said that while this review is under way, he will halt any plans to withdraw troops from Germany.

Last June, Trump had announced his intention to reduce the number of US troops in Germany in response to what he considered insufficient defense spending by Berlin and what he considered to be Germany's taking advantage of the US on trade issues.

Later, the Pentagon said that it would withdraw 11,900 troops from Germany, 5,600 of whom would be relocated to other NATO countries, mainly Belgium and Italy, although another 6,400 would be brought back to the US under Trump's plan.

Last summer, the US had 52,000 personnel deployed at German bases, about 34,500 of them active duty soldiers and the rest civilian Defense Department employees.

Biden also said he was going to increase US diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Yemen, which he said was a war that has created a humanitarian catastrophe.

"This war has to end," Biden said of the Yemen conflict, where Saudi-led forces have been fighting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, adding that he would end US support for offensive operations there, "including relevant arms sales," but would continue to help Riyadh "defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

During his speech, Biden also mentioned China and Russia, offering both carrots and sticks, saying that the US should show leadership to limit the spread of authoritarianism, including the growing Chinese ambition to rival the US and Russia's determination to harm and change US democracy.

Regarding Moscow, the president mentioned the agreement announced on Wednesday to extend for five years the New START nuclear arms treaty limiting the number of strategic nuclear weapons and which was due to expire on Friday.

"I made clear to President Putin, in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions ... are over," Biden said. "We will not hesitate to raise the cost to Russia and defend our vital interests."

He also mentioned the case of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who was recently jailed for 3 1/2 years by Moscow and who Biden said must be freed immediately and without conditions.

On China, Biden warned that Washington will not permit Beijing's "economic abuse" or attacks on human rights, intellectual property and global governance, although he said that the US was prepared to work with the Asian giant when it is in US interests.

"Leading with diplomacy must also mean engaging our adversaries and our competitors diplomatically where it is in our interest and advances the security of the American people," he said.

In another 180-degree turn vis-a-vis Trump's policies, Biden will also increase to 125,000 the annual number of refugees who will be admitted to the US after his predecessor pared down that number to a minimum.

He said that later on Thursday he would sign an executive order to begin work on restoring the US refugee admissions program to contribute to responding to an unprecedented global need.

Biden said that the executive order would put the US in a position to increase refugee admissions to the 125,000 level during the first full fiscal year of his administration.

In late October 2020, Trump had set 15,000 as the quota for refugees for Fiscal 2021 - which runs from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021 - the lowest level since the law regulating refugee admissions came into effect in 1980.

Biden also praised US diplomats and staffers, telling them that "America is back, diplomacy is back," and going on to say that "You are the center of all that I intend to do. ... And in our administration you're going to be trusted and you're going to be empowered."
Histórico de noticias
Biden stops pullback of US troops from Germany, halts aid for Yemen campaign

Washington, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he is halting the withdrawal of US troops from Germany as well as curtailing...

04 de febrero de 2021
Protest in Buenos Aires over lack of food at soup kitchens

Buenos Aires, Feb 4 (efe-epa).- The members of several social organizations protested on Thursday in front of the Buenos Aires City Hall to denounce the...

04 de febrero de 2021
More than 100 Chilean women pregnant due to negligence, abortion impediments

By Patricia Nieto

04 de febrero de 2021
Mexican ex-gov arrested for torturing reporter who revealed child porn ring

Mexico City, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- The former governor of the Mexican state of Puebla, Mario Marin, was arrested Wednesday in Acapulco for allegedly torturing...

04 de febrero de 2021
Soup kitchens cry out for aid to feed hungry amid Peru quarantine

By Carla Samon Ros

03 de febrero de 2021
Biden willing to make concessions on pandemic stimulus plan

Washington, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that he is open to making concessions on the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan he has proposed...

03 de febrero de 2021
Biden, Putin extend New START: the start of a difficult relationship

Washington, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have agreed to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty for...

03 de febrero de 2021
Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO after record year of profits

By Marc Arcas

03 de febrero de 2021
Trump, accused of betrayal, rejects Senate trial

Washington, Feb 2 (efe-epa).- Former US President Donald Trump, via his legal team, on Tuesday rejected the impeachment trial he will be subjected to in the...

02 de febrero de 2021
Mexico turns to COVAX and Russia to speed up vaccination plan

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

02 de febrero de 2021
Nicaragua counting on bovine traceability to conquer US market

Managua, Feb 2 (EFE).- At Maria Cristina Mena and Pedro Antonio Sevilla Molina's San Antonio ranch located in the town of Morrito in Nicaragua's Rio San...

02 de febrero de 2021
Drug traffickers gaining clout in Chilean capital

By Sebastian Silva

02 de febrero de 2021
Salvadoran AG: Avoid violence after shootout kills 2 opposition members

San Salvador, Feb 1 (efe-epa).- Salvadoran Attorney General Raul Melara said Monday that the investigation into the armed attack on Sunday that killed two...

02 de febrero de 2021
Marilyn Manson denies abuse allegations, says relationships were consensual

Update 1: Adds reactions from Manson, context

02 de febrero de 2021
Big snowstorm hits New York, northeastern US

New York, Feb 1 (efe-epa).- The northeastern United States on Monday is suffering under the impact of a big winter storm that threatens to dump up to half a...

01 de febrero de 2021
Superadobe, cheap construction technique becoming popular in Mexico

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

01 de febrero de 2021
Mexican president sick with Covid, Mexico sick of disinformation

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

31 de enero de 2021
Nitrogen leak at US chicken processing plant kills at least 6

Atlanta, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- At least six people died and several more are in critical condition after a liquid nitrogen leak at a food processing plant in...

29 de enero de 2021
Biden helps US access healthcare, eliminates obstacles to abortion

Washington, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced several measures to help millions of Americans without health insurance get access...

28 de enero de 2021
Colombian court accuses ex-FARC leaders of kidnapping, war crimes

Bogota, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- Colombia's Special Criminal Tribunal (JEP) on Thursday for the first time accused former FARC guerrillas of war crimes and...

28 de enero de 2021
Argentine province's anti-Covid measures at center of HR controversy

By Rodrigo Garcia

28 de enero de 2021
Biden promises to defend Japan's sovereignty of islands claimed by China

Washington, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday promised Japan's prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, that Washington will defend Japanese...

27 de enero de 2021
Mexico's Covid death toll 56 pct. more than reported for Jan.-Aug. 2020

Mexico City, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Mexico suffered 108,658 confirmed Covid-19 deaths in the first eight months of 2020, a figure 55.56 percent greater than the...

27 de enero de 2021
Trump impeachment could be dead on arrival

Washington, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- The great majority of Republican senators on Tuesday opposed pushing ahead with impeachment proceedings against former...

27 de enero de 2021
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019