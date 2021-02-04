04 de febrero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Mexican ex-gov arrested for torturing reporter who revealed child porn ring

Mexico City, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- The former governor of the Mexican state of Puebla, Mario Marin, was arrested Wednesday in Acapulco for allegedly torturing journalist Lydia Cacho in 2005 after she uncovered a child pornography and prostitution network.

04 de febrero de 2021
00:12
The former governor of Mexico's state of Puebla, Mario Marin. EFE-EPA/File

The former governor of Mexico's state of Puebla, Mario Marin. EFE-EPA/File

Mexico City, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- The former governor of the Mexican state of Puebla, Mario Marin, was arrested Wednesday in Acapulco for allegedly torturing journalist Lydia Cacho in 2005 after she uncovered a child pornography and prostitution network.

"The government of Puebla acknowledges to the Attorney General's Office its intelligence work to effect the arrest of Mario Marin Torres, expecting that justice will be rigorously applied," Puebla's current governor, Miguel Barbosa, said in a Twitter post.

Marin, who governed the central state of Puebla from 2005-2011, had been sought by law enforcement for almost two years after in April 2019 a judge in the southeastern state of Quintana Roo issued a warrant for the arrest of four people, including the former governor, businessman Jose Kamel Nacif, former state police chief Adolfo Karam and the former head of the now-defunct Judicial Order Group, Juan Sanchez.

The former governor is charged with torturing muckraking Mexican journalist Lydia Cacho and, according to the local press, he will be transported in the coming hours to Cancun.

Marin is a member of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

The activist was arrested in December 2005 by a dozen or so police officers who, without having a warrant for her arrest, took her from Cancun to Puebla in a vehicle belonging to textile businessman Kamel Nacif, one of Mexico's richest men.

The businessman was one of the main figures revealed in Cacho's book devoted to her investigation of the porn and prostitution network titled "Los demonios del Eden" (The Demons of Eden), in which she exposed pedophile rings operating under the protection of politicians and business leaders.

During the highway journey from Cancun to Puebla, which lasted more than 20 hours, Cacho was physically and psychologically tortured, as well as subjected to sexual touching and insinuations and threatened both verbally and physically with death.

For publishing the crimes of Lebanese-born Mexican businessman Jean Succar Kuri and others, Cacho was the victim of kidnapping, torture and police abuses, which she revealed in another book titled "Memorias de una infamia" (Memoirs of an Infamy).

In it, she detailed her 2005 arrest in Cancun on charges of defamation - a criminal offense in Mexico - filed by Kamel Nacif, whom she had identified as a friend and protector of Succar Kuri.

The reporter's lawyers managed to get her out of jail before any further harm could come to her there and the defamation case against her was later dismissed.

Mexico's Supreme Court ruled in 2007 that Cacho's individual rights were not "seriously" violated.

In yet another book, "Esclavas del poder, un viaje al corazon de la trata de mujeres y niñas en el mundo" (Slaves of Power: A Journey to the Heart of the World Sex Trafficking of Women and Girls), Cacho exposed global sex-trafficking rings and revealed the names of public officials who protect them.

And in her weekly newspaper column and other published works, Cacho also has revealed precise information about people trafficking, organized crime, drug trafficking, gender-related violence and official corruption.

In 2018, the United Nations Human Rights Committee declared the Mexican state responsible for assorted violations of Cacho's human rights and gave Mexican authorities 180 days to take the appropriate measures to remedy the situation.

In early 2019, the Mexican government, headed by leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, apologized to the reporter and acknowledged that her human rights were violated when she was assaulted in 2005 after unveiling the child abuse network linked to various businessmen and government figures.
Histórico de noticias
Mexican ex-gov arrested for torturing reporter who revealed child porn ring

Mexico City, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- The former governor of the Mexican state of Puebla, Mario Marin, was arrested Wednesday in Acapulco for allegedly torturing...

04 de febrero de 2021
Soup kitchens cry out for aid to feed hungry amid Peru quarantine

By Carla Samon Ros

03 de febrero de 2021
Biden willing to make concessions on pandemic stimulus plan

Washington, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that he is open to making concessions on the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan he has proposed...

03 de febrero de 2021
Biden, Putin extend New START: the start of a difficult relationship

Washington, Feb 3 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have agreed to extend the New START nuclear arms treaty for...

03 de febrero de 2021
Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO after record year of profits

By Marc Arcas

03 de febrero de 2021
Mexico turns to COVAX and Russia to speed up vaccination plan

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

02 de febrero de 2021
Trump, accused of betrayal, rejects Senate trial

Washington, Feb 2 (efe-epa).- Former US President Donald Trump, via his legal team, on Tuesday rejected the impeachment trial he will be subjected to in the...

02 de febrero de 2021
Nicaragua counting on bovine traceability to conquer US market

Managua, Feb 2 (EFE).- At Maria Cristina Mena and Pedro Antonio Sevilla Molina's San Antonio ranch located in the town of Morrito in Nicaragua's Rio San...

02 de febrero de 2021
Drug traffickers gaining clout in Chilean capital

By Sebastian Silva

02 de febrero de 2021
Salvadoran AG: Avoid violence after shootout kills 2 opposition members

San Salvador, Feb 1 (efe-epa).- Salvadoran Attorney General Raul Melara said Monday that the investigation into the armed attack on Sunday that killed two...

02 de febrero de 2021
Marilyn Manson denies abuse allegations, says relationships were consensual

Update 1: Adds reactions from Manson, context

02 de febrero de 2021
Big snowstorm hits New York, northeastern US

New York, Feb 1 (efe-epa).- The northeastern United States on Monday is suffering under the impact of a big winter storm that threatens to dump up to half a...

01 de febrero de 2021
Superadobe, cheap construction technique becoming popular in Mexico

By Mariana Gonzalez-Marquez

01 de febrero de 2021
Mexican president sick with Covid, Mexico sick of disinformation

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

31 de enero de 2021
Nitrogen leak at US chicken processing plant kills at least 6

Atlanta, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- At least six people died and several more are in critical condition after a liquid nitrogen leak at a food processing plant in...

29 de enero de 2021
Biden helps US access healthcare, eliminates obstacles to abortion

Washington, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced several measures to help millions of Americans without health insurance get access...

28 de enero de 2021
Colombian court accuses ex-FARC leaders of kidnapping, war crimes

Bogota, Jan 28 (efe-epa).- Colombia's Special Criminal Tribunal (JEP) on Thursday for the first time accused former FARC guerrillas of war crimes and...

28 de enero de 2021
Argentine province's anti-Covid measures at center of HR controversy

By Rodrigo Garcia

28 de enero de 2021
Biden promises to defend Japan's sovereignty of islands claimed by China

Washington, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday promised Japan's prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, that Washington will defend Japanese...

27 de enero de 2021
Mexico's Covid death toll 56 pct. more than reported for Jan.-Aug. 2020

Mexico City, Jan 27 (efe-epa).- Mexico suffered 108,658 confirmed Covid-19 deaths in the first eight months of 2020, a figure 55.56 percent greater than the...

27 de enero de 2021
Trump impeachment could be dead on arrival

Washington, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- The great majority of Republican senators on Tuesday opposed pushing ahead with impeachment proceedings against former...

27 de enero de 2021
US to buy 200 mn more anti-Covid vaccine doses

Washington, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- The Joe Biden administration on Tuesday announced that the US government will buy 200 million additional doses of the two...

26 de enero de 2021
Biden speaks with Putin about extending nuke accord, Ukraine and Navalny

Washington, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- US President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a conversation in which...

26 de enero de 2021
Santa Rosa Xtampak, a Maya city on verge of revealing its mysteries

By Maria Alonso

26 de enero de 2021
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019