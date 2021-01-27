27 de enero de 2021
US to buy 200 mn more anti-Covid vaccine doses

26 de enero de 2021
23:11
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Moderna's anti-Covid vaccine at a US vaccination center. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER/File

Washington, Jan 26 (efe-epa).- The Joe Biden administration on Tuesday announced that the US government will buy 200 million additional doses of the two anti-Covid vaccines - developed by Pfizer and Moderna - that have received authorization for emergency use in this country.

In remarks delivered at the White House, Biden said that his administration believes that soon they will be able to confirm the purchase of 200 million doses of the two vaccines that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized.

He said that 100 million of the doses would be of the Pfizer drug and the other 100 million of the Moderna vaccine, adding that his administration is expecting that the 200 million additional doses will be delivered this summer.

The president emphasized that with this purchase the US will increase by 50 percent - from 400 million doses to 600 million - the number of injections it can provide.

"We now have a national strategy to beat Covid-19. It's comprehensive. It's based on science, not politics. It's based on truth, not denial, and it is detailed," he said.

He said that the 600 million doses would be sufficient to vaccinate 300 million Americans, since - to ensure that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines attain full efficacy - a person must get two injections.

According to The Washington Post, calculations are that some 260 million people in the US are considered "eligible" to receive the vaccine, although both Pfizer and Moderna have begun testing their products in children up to 12 years old and thus, this figure could increase, depending on the results of those studies.

Biden, who was inaugurated on Jan. 20, set as his objective within his first 100 days in office to provide 100 million vaccinations to people around the country, but on Monday he increased this goal to 150 million.

On Tuesday, the president criticized the work of the administration of his predecessor, Donald Trump, in dealing with the pandemic.

Biden said that "it's no secret" that during the last days of the transition of power, before he was inaugurated on Jan. 20, his team did not receive from the Trump administration the cooperation they needed or wanted. He added that once he took office he and his team realized that the vaccine program was in worse shape than they had anticipated or expected.

The US has been the country that has been hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 25 million confirmed cases and more than 424,000 deaths, according to the independent tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University.
