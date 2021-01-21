US actors, musicians celebrate Biden-Harris inauguration
By David Villafranca
US singer Katy Perry (C, bottom) performs in front of a firework display during the 'Celebrating America' event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL
US singer John Legend performs at the 'Celebrating America' event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL
US Vice-President Kamala Harris addresses the nation at the 'Celebrating America' event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL
Kamala Harris (L) is sworn in as Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (R) as her husband Doug Emhoff (2-L) holds the Bible during the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Andrew Harnik / POOL
President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address at the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 20 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Patrick Semansky/POOL
Jill Biden holds the Bible as husband Joe Biden is sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, 20 January 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDREW HARNIK/POOL
US Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, attend the 'Celebrating America' event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JOSHUA ROBERTS / POOL
US singer Lady Gaga (C) arrives to perform the National Anthem as President-elect Joe Biden (L) and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (R) watch during the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 202.1 EPA-EFE/Andrew Harnik / POOL
Los Angeles, US, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Hollywood and the United States' entertainment world rolled out the red carpet Wednesday to celebrate the country's new president, Joe Biden.
Confrontations, fights and reproaches. That's the sour summary of the relationship between former president Donald Trump and the US music and film industries over the past four years.
But on Wednesday celebrities turned the page and chose to look to the future with hope in Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president, whom they supported during the electoral campaign with a practically seamless closing of ranks.
The "Celebrating America" special inauguration program broadcast on every major television network in the country, with the notable exception of Fox, unapologetically embraced American patriotism and appealed for unity, harmony and peace at the end of the Trump era. And no one in Hollywood better symbolizes that bridge of opposites than Tom Hanks, an actor revered in every corner of America and who hosted the show.
"In the last few weeks, in the last few years, we have witnessed deep divisions and a troubling rancour in our land," he said. "But tonight, we ponder the United States of America: the practice of our democracy, the foundations of our republic, the integrity of our constitution, the hope and dreams we all share for a more perfect union."
Bruce Springsteen was in charge of uncorking the evening at the Lincoln Memorial in the heart of the country's capital.
"Good evening, America. I am proud to be here in cold Washington, DC, tonight," said The Boss, before performing "Land of Hope and Dreams" just a few hundred meters from the Capitol that was assaulted two weeks ago by far-rightist Trump supporters.
With the spectacular organization and detail given to any event of this style in the US (fireworks are essential for the final touch), "Celebrating America" toured the country and connected from Washington with cities such as Nashville, Memphis, Seattle, New York and Los Angeles.
It also dared to leave Earth as astronauts of the International Space Station also had their moment of glory.
Regardless of styles and generations, the musical performances had a common theme: hope for tomorrow.
Katy Perry sang "Firework," as they lit up the sky behind her, Jon Bon Jovi sang "Here Comes the Sun," John Legend dealt with "Feeling Good," Justin Timberlake performed "Better Days," Foo Fighters offered "Times Like These," and Demi Lovato brought back Bill Withers' classic "Lovely Day."
Between songs, and aside from a few brief speeches by Biden and Harris, social demands and tributes to essential workers, from doctors to teachers, also peppered the program.
Chef José Andrés asked that everyone join the fight against the hunger crisis that affects the US, while actress Kerry Washington underlined the history-making appointment of Harris as first female, first Black and first Asian-American US vice-president.
"She is the first, but she will not be the last," she promised. EFE-EPA
Harris urges US to 'see beyond crisis' in 1st address as vice president
Washington, Jan 20 (EFE).- In her first public address since taking office Wednesday, the United States' new vice president Kamala Harris called on Americans to "see beyond crisis."
Harris, who made history by becoming the first woman, the first Black woman, and the first person of Asian descent to hold the US vice presidency, spoke during the "Celebrating America" inaugural prime-time program hosted by actor Tom Hanks.
"In many ways, this moment embodies our character as a nation. It demonstrates who we are. Even in dark times, we not only dream, we do," said Harris, who was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
She added that Americans see not only what has been, but "what can be."
"We shoot for the moon, and then we plant our flag on it. We are bold, fearless, and ambitious. We are undaunted in our belief that we shall overcome, that we will rise up. This is American aspiration," she said, citing as an example former president Abraham Lincoln, whom she said "saw a better future and built it."
She also referenced Black civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr's fight for racial and economic justice, and said that the "American aspiration is what drove the women of this nation throughout history to demand equal rights and the authors of the Bill of Rights to claim freedoms that had rarely been written down before."
She added that it is that aspiration that has inspired scientists, parents, innovators and educators, families and communities.
"This is what president Joe Biden has called upon us to summon now. The courage to see beyond crisis, to do what is hard, to do what is good, to unite, to believe in ourselves, believe in our country, believe in what we can do together," she concluded.
The inauguration ceremony for Biden, who became the 46th president of the US, was held amid tight security. The events passed without the presence of the usual huge crowds due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol by followers of former president Donald Trump. EFE
'Democracy has prevailed,' Biden proclaims in inaugural address
Washington, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Joe Biden was inaugurated Wednesday morning as the 46th US president in a solemn ceremony in which he called for unity to overcome the multiple crises facing the country and proclaimed that "democracy has prevailed" after the chaotic and divisive mandate of Donald Trump.
The ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol - during which Kamala Harris also took the oath of office as vice president, the first woman and person of black and/or Asian origin to occupy that office - was marked by unprecedented levels of security and precautions prompted by Covid-19.
"This is America's day. This is democracy's day," the 78-year-old Delaware Democrat said. "Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause - the cause of democracy."
"The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," Biden told the assembled dignitaries and a small number of invited guests.
The inauguration put an end to the turbulent four years of Trump's presidency, with the outgoing leader becoming the first president in 152 years not to attend the inauguration of his successor, having flown to Florida aboard Air Force One earlier in the morning.
The inauguration is usually the occasion for large crowds to gather on the National Mall, but Wednesday the expanse in front of the Capitol was filled with flags instead of people, as the mall was closed in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by supporters of now-former President Donald Trump.
Only about 1,000 people - mostly legislators but also former Vice President Mike Pence along with his wife Karen - were allowed to attend the inauguration, rather than the some 200,000 who have regularly attended as invited guests, at least in recent years, the smaller number mandated by gathering restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic and by potential security threats in the wake of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by enraged, violent and destructive Trump supporters.
Some 25,000 National Guard troops along with a significant police contingent provided security at the event and throughout the capital.
Three of the five living former presidents were present for the ceremony: Democrats Barack Obama - who Biden served as vice president - and Bill Clinton; and Republican George W. Bush, but concerns about the pandemic kept Democrat Jimmy Carter, 96, from making the trip to Washington.
"I thank my predecessors of both parties for their presence here today. I thank them from the bottom of my heart," Biden said.
"I have just taken a sacred oath each of those patriots has taken. The oath first sworn by George Washington. But the American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us. On we, the people, who seek a more perfect union. This is a great nation. We are good people," the new president said.
Biden acknowledged what he called the "cascading crises" the US is facing.
"We have much to do in this winter of peril and significant opportunities," he said, noting that Covid-19 has "taken as many lives in one year as America lost in all of World War II."
"In my first act as President, I'd like to ask you to join me in a moment of silent prayer to remember all of those who we lost this past year to the pandemic," Biden said. "Those 400,000 fellow Americans - moms, dads, husbands, wives, sons, daughters, friends, neighbors and coworkers. We'll honor them and become the people and nation we know we can and should be."
He also pointed to the economic damage from the pandemic, anger over the absence of racial justice and the political polarization dramatized by the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
"And here we stand, just days after a riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the rule of the people, to stop democracy, to drive us from this sacred ground. It did not happen. It will never happen. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever! Not ever," Biden said, in what - despite his remarks about the pandemic and US political divisions - was essentially a speech expressing great optimism, albeit tempered with realism and respect for the challenges facing the country.
"The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer," the president vowed. "A cry for survival comes from planet itself. A cry that can't be any more desperate or any more clear, and now arise political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat."
Biden devoted much of his speech to an appeal for unity, saying that the divided country must end its "uncivil war" between Democrats and Republicans, suggesting that misinformation and "lies" have been at the root of the division and adding that unity is the road Americans must follow together.
"Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path," Biden said. "We must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured. My fellow Americans, we have to be different than this. America has to be better than this. And I believe America is so much better than this."
The new president also promised to work just as hard for the people who did not vote for him last Nov. 3 as he will work for those who did.
"We can see each other, not as adversaries, but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos," he said.
"This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the UNITED States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you we will not fail. We have never, ever, ever failed in America when we've acted together," the president said.
"I promise you we will be judged, you and I, by how we resolve these cascading crises of our era," Biden said, adding forcefully: "We will rise to the occasion."
Shortly before Biden was sworn in, Harris took the oath of office as vice president, placing her hand on two Bibles - one belonging to a family friend and the other to the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to serve on the US high court and a key figure and role model for the new vice president.
Also featured at the inauguration, during which a few flakes of snow began to fall, was pop singers Lady Gaga, who sang the national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez, who performed "This Land Is Your Land," which has become a sort of national, patriotic and anti-fascist hymn.
The final act at the inauguration was the recitation by 22-year-old black poet Amanda Gorman, who is the youngest person ever to deliver a poem at a US presidential inauguration, of a moving poem she wrote herself in recent days titled "The Hill We Climb."
The words to the poem included: "Being American is more than a pride we inherit. It's the past we step into and how we repair it," and "We will not march back to what was. We move to what shall be, a country that is bruised, but whole. Benevolent, but bold. Fierce and free."
Gorman's poem ends with the words: "A new dawn looms as we free it. For there is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it. If only we are brave enough to be it."
EFE
Hopeful Australasian leaders congratulate Biden, Harris
Sydney, Australia, Jan 21 (efe-epa).- The governments of Australia and New Zealand congratulated Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Thursday for their inaugurations as president and vice president of the United States, while that of Fiji highlighted potential for progress in the fight against climate change.
"Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris on your inauguration," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is seen as an ally of former US president Donald Trump, wrote on his Twitter account.
"The Australia-US Alliance has never been more important. I wish you both every success for your time in office and look forward to working closely with your new administration," he added.
Later, Morrison said that the two countries face challenges together such as climate, energy, global security and the Indo-Pacific region, where there is increasing concern over China's military enforcement and conflict over the sovereignty of island territories.
In a short Facebook message, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent "on behalf of New Zealand, warm congratulations to the President and Vice President of the United States of America on this important day."
"We look forward to working together on the huge issues we're facing as a global community," she added, but did not specify which issues she referred to.
For Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, seen as a champion of the fight against the climate emergency in the South Pacific where rising sea waters threaten island populations, the new Biden administration offers hope for the planet.
"By putting the #ClimateEmergency at the core of their administration, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris have more than just a chance to bring America back into #ParisAgreement. They can save the planet as we know it," said the Fijian leader.
One of the first actions Biden took on his first day in the White House was to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, which Trump had withdrawn the country from during his term. EFE-EPA
