20 de enero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Trump arrives in W. Palm Beach shortly before Biden is sworn in as president

Miami, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Donald Trump arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday while still president, shortly before the inauguration of Joe Biden in Washington.

20 de enero de 2021
18:06
  • President Donald Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, 20 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

    President Donald Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, 20 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

  • President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, 20 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

    President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, 20 January 2021. EFE/EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

Miami, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Donald Trump arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday while still president, shortly before the inauguration of Joe Biden in Washington.

Trump flew to Palm Beach aboard Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, a short distance from the US capital.

The outgoing president descended the gigantic plane's mobile staircase accompanied by his wife Melania and shook hands with a number of supporters who had gathered on the tarmac and were shouting "Mr. President!"

The couple got into an official vehicle and headed for Mar-a-Lago, the mansion converted into a private club where the Trump family has had its private residence since 2019.

Traveling with her father was Tiffany Trump, who on the last full day he spent in the White House announced her engagement to her boyfriend, 23-year-old businessman Michael Boulos.

The group arrived at Mar-a-Lago about 11:30 am.

At 11:49, Biden took the oath of office on the steps of the US Capitol and Trump's presidency came to an end.

Along the roadway leading from West Palm Beach, where the airport is located, to the ex-president's new residence were hundreds of Trump supporters who welcomed him with flags, signs and wearing T-shirts and caps with the colors of the US flag.

Among them was Don Smith, who - wearing a T-shirt on which was written "Biden is not my president-elect" told EFE that the Democrats should not be the 46th US president because of "unprecedented fraud" in the Nov. 3 election.

Smith thus echoed Trump's incessant claims, without providing any proof to back them up, that the presidential election was marked by massive fraud that denied him reelection.
Histórico de noticias
Trump arrives in W. Palm Beach shortly before Biden is sworn in as president

Miami, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Donald Trump arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday while still president, shortly before the inauguration of Joe Biden in...

20 de enero de 2021
Biden arrives in Washington to take the reins of a country in crisis

(Update 1: Adds details of inauguration ceremony, changes head, lede)

20 de enero de 2021
Argentina registers 50 aftershocks, no deaths in 6.4-magnitude quake

Buenos Aires, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez traveled on Tuesday to San Juan province, on the western border with Chile, to tour...

19 de enero de 2021
McConnell blames Trump for violent assault by supporters on Congress

Washington, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- The outgoing Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of provoking the violent...

19 de enero de 2021
Honduran private sector: Join forces to rebuild country

Tegucigalpa, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- The Honduran private sector is in a "state of calamity" due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in 134,111...

18 de enero de 2021
Guatemalan forces disperse migrant caravan on highway

Guatemala City, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- Guatemalan security forces on Monday dispersed a migrant caravan made up of more than 6,000 Hondurans looking to head...

18 de enero de 2021
Harris resigns as senator, Biden helps NGO 2 days before inauguration

Washington, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday resigned her seat as a US senator from California, while President-elect Joe...

18 de enero de 2021
Eccentric music producer Phil Spector dead of Covid complications

New York, Jan 17 (efe-epa).- Phil Spector, one of the most highly acclaimed modern music producers, the creator of the so-called "Wall of Sound," died on...

17 de enero de 2021
Argentina promulgates law making abortions easier to get

By Javier Castro Bugarin

15 de enero de 2021
Last year ties 2016 as hottest year in recorded history

Miami, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Last year tied 2016 as the hottest year since records have been kept, according to a report published Thursday by NASA that...

15 de enero de 2021
Organized crime in Mexico selling fake Covid-19 vaccines

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

14 de enero de 2021
Miami Beach holding festival showcasing tropical "Art Deco" legacy

By Ana Mengotti

14 de enero de 2021
Trump losing business support, putting future of his brand in danger

By Mario Villar

13 de enero de 2021
Trump asks supporters to avoid violence before inauguration

(Updates with Trump's 2nd video statement)

13 de enero de 2021
US Justice Dept. to charge several hundred in mob that invaded Congress

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- The US Department of Justice on Tuesday announced that it already has formally charged more than 70 people with assorted...

13 de enero de 2021
Brazil: China vaccine's 50.38 pct. effectiveness can halt pandemic

Sao Paulo, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- The anti-Covid vaccine developed by China's Sinovac pharmaceutical laboratory and which will be used and produced in Brazil is...

12 de enero de 2021
Congress calls for Trump impeachment despite Pence rejection

Update 1: Reworks lede, changes headline, adds info on impeachment attempt

12 de enero de 2021
US puts Cuba back on list of terrorism sponsors

Washington, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- The Donald Trump administration on Monday put Cuba back on the US list of sponsors of terrorism, from which that country had...

12 de enero de 2021
Twitter suspends more than 70,000 accounts sharing QAnon content

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- Twitter announced that it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content following the attack on...

11 de enero de 2021
Buenos Aires: Argentine equine serum effective, safe for Covid-19 cases

Buenos Aires, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- The hyperimmune serum produced from horses in Argentina completed the last phase of its clinical studies and "demonstrated...

11 de enero de 2021
International tourism in Mexico down 45.6 pct. year-on-year in November

Mexico City, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- Mexico hosted 45.6 percent fewer international tourists last November than during the same month in 2019, with arrivals...

11 de enero de 2021
Mexico begins 2021 with legislative, economic battles with businessmen

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

11 de enero de 2021
Clamor growing for Trump to resign, but president remaining silent

By Alfonso Fernandez

10 de enero de 2021
Health brigades disinfecting Mexican homes

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

10 de enero de 2021
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019