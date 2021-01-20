Trump arrives in W. Palm Beach shortly before Biden is sworn in as president

Miami, Jan 20 (efe-epa).- Donald Trump arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday while still president, shortly before the inauguration of Joe Biden in Washington.

Trump flew to Palm Beach aboard Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, a short distance from the US capital.

The outgoing president descended the gigantic plane's mobile staircase accompanied by his wife Melania and shook hands with a number of supporters who had gathered on the tarmac and were shouting "Mr. President!"

The couple got into an official vehicle and headed for Mar-a-Lago, the mansion converted into a private club where the Trump family has had its private residence since 2019.

Traveling with her father was Tiffany Trump, who on the last full day he spent in the White House announced her engagement to her boyfriend, 23-year-old businessman Michael Boulos.

The group arrived at Mar-a-Lago about 11:30 am.

At 11:49, Biden took the oath of office on the steps of the US Capitol and Trump's presidency came to an end.

Along the roadway leading from West Palm Beach, where the airport is located, to the ex-president's new residence were hundreds of Trump supporters who welcomed him with flags, signs and wearing T-shirts and caps with the colors of the US flag.

Among them was Don Smith, who - wearing a T-shirt on which was written "Biden is not my president-elect" told EFE that the Democrats should not be the 46th US president because of "unprecedented fraud" in the Nov. 3 election.

Smith thus echoed Trump's incessant claims, without providing any proof to back them up, that the presidential election was marked by massive fraud that denied him reelection.