20 de enero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Biden arrives in Washington to take the reins of a country in crisis

(Update 1: Adds details of inauguration ceremony, changes head, lede)

20 de enero de 2021
00:12
  • Washington (United States), 19/01/2021.- (Right to left) President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff participate in a COVID memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, 19 January 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

    Washington (United States), 19/01/2021.- (Right to left) President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff participate in a COVID memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, 19 January 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

  • Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, with her husband Doug Emhoff, participate in a COVID memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, 19 January 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, with her husband Doug Emhoff, participate in a COVID memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, 19 January 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

  • President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden participate in a COVID memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, 19 January 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

    President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden participate in a COVID memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, 19 January 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

(Update 1: Adds details of inauguration ceremony, changes head, lede)

Washington, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- The United States' president-elect Joe Biden arrived in Washington, DC, on Wednesday to take the reins of a country overwhelmed by a convergence of crises derived from the Covid-19 pandemic and political divisions, which he aims to tackle beginning with a call for unity.

Hours before becoming the US' 46th president, Biden left his home state of Delaware, where he launched his political career, and traveled to Washington to meet with what will be the country's first female vice president, Kamala Harris.

The two participated together in their first event in Washington before the inauguration on Wednesday: a tribute to the victims of the epidemic in the US, where a few hours earlier the grim record of 400,000 deaths due to Covid-19 had been reached.

"To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation," said Biden in a short and solemn ceremony in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Biden and Harris, and their spouses Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, fell silent as the site's reflecting pool was illuminated for the first time in history, with 400 lights each representing 1,000 lives lost due to Covid-19.

"For many months, we have grieved by ourselves. Tonight, we grieve and begin healing together," Harris said.

Hundreds of cities, towns and tribes around the country paid tribute to the Covid victims along with Biden and Harris, and at the same time (5.30 pm Washington time) illuminated their most iconic monuments, including the Empire State Building in New York City and Seattle's Space Needle.

The ceremony set the tone for the atypical inauguration day Wednesday, constrained both by the limitations derived from the pandemic and by fears of violence, after the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The streets of downtown Washington, normally packed before an inauguration, were surrounded by high fences and closed to traffic and pedestrians, under the watchful eye of up to 25,000 National Guard soldiers, five times more than there are in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In addition to that unprecedented deployment of security for a presidential inauguration, the day will contrast with others by the absence of public on the National Mall, the huge esplanade that runs from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial.

To represent the Americans who, had it not been for the pandemic, would have traveled to Washington to see the inauguration, the organizers have arranged 191,500 flags of different sizes and types along that esplanade, illuminated by 56 pillars of light that represent the states and territories of the country.

Only about 1,000 guests will be able to witness Biden's speech in person from the Capitol's west steps, down from the 200,000 who used to occupy seats of honor during previous ceremonies.

Most are US legislators, although former Presidents Barack Obama (2009-2017), George W. Bush (2001-2009) and Bill Clinton (1993-2001) will also be present, along with their respective wives, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

Outgoing vice president, Mike Pence, will also attend the ceremony, unlike Donald Trump, who will be the first president in 152 years not to attend the inauguration of his successor, and will already be in Florida by the time Biden is sworn into office at midday on Wednesday (17:00 GMT).

Biden's inauguration speech will last between 20 and 30 minutes, longer than the 16 that Trump's did four years ago, and will have an optimistic tone, according to his team.

One of his advisers, who requested anonymity, told EFE on Tuesday that the speech is structured around unity and that he will reach ask every citizen to be a part of meeting the extraordinary challenges the country is facing.

The source acknowledged that this call for unity occurs "at a time of unprecedented crisis," not only due to the pandemic, but also due to distrust in institutions and in the election results that Trump has sown.

Seventy percent of Americans who support the Republican Party still do not believe that Biden was legitimately elected, according to a recent poll by The Washington Post and ABC News. That shows the magnitude of the challenge facing Biden, who will also begin his term just as Trump is to begin an impeachment trial for his alleged responsibility in the assault on the Capitol.

However, the president-elect will come to power with an ambitious agenda, and on his first day he plans to send an immigration reform bill to Congress and order the return of the US to the Paris Agreement, among other measures. EFE-EPA

llb/tw
Histórico de noticias
Biden arrives in Washington to take the reins of a country in crisis

(Update 1: Adds details of inauguration ceremony, changes head, lede)

20 de enero de 2021
Argentina registers 50 aftershocks, no deaths in 6.4-magnitude quake

Buenos Aires, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- Argentine President Alberto Fernandez traveled on Tuesday to San Juan province, on the western border with Chile, to tour...

19 de enero de 2021
McConnell blames Trump for violent assault by supporters on Congress

Washington, Jan 19 (efe-epa).- The outgoing Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of provoking the violent...

19 de enero de 2021
Honduran private sector: Join forces to rebuild country

Tegucigalpa, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- The Honduran private sector is in a "state of calamity" due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in 134,111...

18 de enero de 2021
Guatemalan forces disperse migrant caravan on highway

Guatemala City, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- Guatemalan security forces on Monday dispersed a migrant caravan made up of more than 6,000 Hondurans looking to head...

18 de enero de 2021
Harris resigns as senator, Biden helps NGO 2 days before inauguration

Washington, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday resigned her seat as a US senator from California, while President-elect Joe...

18 de enero de 2021
Eccentric music producer Phil Spector dead of Covid complications

New York, Jan 17 (efe-epa).- Phil Spector, one of the most highly acclaimed modern music producers, the creator of the so-called "Wall of Sound," died on...

17 de enero de 2021
Argentina promulgates law making abortions easier to get

By Javier Castro Bugarin

15 de enero de 2021
Last year ties 2016 as hottest year in recorded history

Miami, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Last year tied 2016 as the hottest year since records have been kept, according to a report published Thursday by NASA that...

15 de enero de 2021
Organized crime in Mexico selling fake Covid-19 vaccines

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

14 de enero de 2021
Miami Beach holding festival showcasing tropical "Art Deco" legacy

By Ana Mengotti

14 de enero de 2021
Trump losing business support, putting future of his brand in danger

By Mario Villar

13 de enero de 2021
Trump asks supporters to avoid violence before inauguration

(Updates with Trump's 2nd video statement)

13 de enero de 2021
US Justice Dept. to charge several hundred in mob that invaded Congress

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- The US Department of Justice on Tuesday announced that it already has formally charged more than 70 people with assorted...

13 de enero de 2021
Brazil: China vaccine's 50.38 pct. effectiveness can halt pandemic

Sao Paulo, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- The anti-Covid vaccine developed by China's Sinovac pharmaceutical laboratory and which will be used and produced in Brazil is...

12 de enero de 2021
Congress calls for Trump impeachment despite Pence rejection

Update 1: Reworks lede, changes headline, adds info on impeachment attempt

12 de enero de 2021
US puts Cuba back on list of terrorism sponsors

Washington, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- The Donald Trump administration on Monday put Cuba back on the US list of sponsors of terrorism, from which that country had...

12 de enero de 2021
Twitter suspends more than 70,000 accounts sharing QAnon content

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- Twitter announced that it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content following the attack on...

11 de enero de 2021
Buenos Aires: Argentine equine serum effective, safe for Covid-19 cases

Buenos Aires, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- The hyperimmune serum produced from horses in Argentina completed the last phase of its clinical studies and "demonstrated...

11 de enero de 2021
International tourism in Mexico down 45.6 pct. year-on-year in November

Mexico City, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- Mexico hosted 45.6 percent fewer international tourists last November than during the same month in 2019, with arrivals...

11 de enero de 2021
Mexico begins 2021 with legislative, economic battles with businessmen

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

11 de enero de 2021
Clamor growing for Trump to resign, but president remaining silent

By Alfonso Fernandez

10 de enero de 2021
Health brigades disinfecting Mexican homes

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

10 de enero de 2021
Authorities investigating death of Miami MD who got virus vaccine

Miami, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of obstetrician-gynecologist Gregory Michael, who died...

08 de enero de 2021
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019