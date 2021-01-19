19 de enero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Harris resigns as senator, Biden helps NGO 2 days before inauguration

Washington, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday resigned her seat as a US senator from California, while President-elect Joe Biden helped distribute food in Philadelphia, two days before their inauguration and in activities coinciding with Martin Luther King Day.

18 de enero de 2021
23:11
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. EFE-EPA/Alyssa Pointer/File

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. EFE-EPA/Alyssa Pointer/File

Washington, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday resigned her seat as a US senator from California, while President-elect Joe Biden helped distribute food in Philadelphia, two days before their inauguration and in activities coinciding with Martin Luther King Day.

Harris formally resigned her Senate seat, which she had held for the past four years, in a letter she sent to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"Dear Governor Newsom," Harris wrote. "I hereby resign as Senator from the State of California, effective January 18th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST. As I assume my duties as Vice President of the United States, I would like to thank the people of California for the honor of serving them in the U.S. Senate over the past four years."

The vice president-elect signed the letter: "Sincerely, Kamala D. Harris - United States Senator."

On Wednesday, Harris will take the oath of office as the first woman to become a US vice president, a landmark achievement accompanied by the fact that she is also the first African-American and the first person of Asian origin to become vice president.

Harris, who was also the first African American woman to serve as a US senator representing California, won her Senate seat there in November 2016 after having been the state's attorney general.

Newsom has tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Harris in the Senate, a chamber that the US vice president heads.

Harris will take the oath of office as vice president in a ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington shortly before Biden takes his own oath of office as president.

Meanwhile, Biden spent the national holiday as a volunteer working with an NGO - Philabundance - the largest organization distributing food in Philadelphia.

According to reporters accompanying him, Biden worked loading canned food and bags of rice into boxes for later distribution.

While Harris and Biden were continuing with their scheduled agendas on Monday, a false fire alarm was received near the US Capitol, where in recent days security has been reinforced against a potential attack during the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Capitol Police said that as a precaution in the face of a security threat under the bridge over I-295 and First and F Streets, Southeast, they had ordered the closure of the Capitol complex.

The police went on to say that no fire had been detected on Capitol grounds but recommended that lawmakers and staffers take measures to protect themselves while the incident was being investigated.

In an e-mail sent to lawmakers and published in the US media, the Capitol Police said that no entry or exit to the site would be allowed for the moment, asking everyone to stay away from windows and exterior doorways.

A security official quoted by NBC TV said that the fire was reported to have occurred in a nearby open-air homeless camp.

The District of Columbia Fire Department said in a tweet that it had put out a fire in the 100 block of H Street, in the southeastern part of the city.

Thousands of National Guard troops have been deployed near the Capitol and other parts of downtown Washington for the inauguration after hundreds of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump invaded Congress on Jan. 6 in a violent and chaotic incident that left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

In addition, traffic has been restricted on many streets in downtown Washington, where barriers and concrete blocks have been set up to help thwart any potential attacks on Inauguration Day.

Regarding Trump, very little information was released about how he was spending Monday.

On Sunday night, the White House said that Trump would be working on Monday "from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings," the identical wording for his schedule that was posted the day before, although no further clarification or details were provided.

CNN, citing three people familiar with the matter, emphasized that Trump is expected to grant 100 pardons or sentence commutations on Tuesday, his next-to-last day in office, these moves benefiting, among others, a number of people ranging from financial criminals to rappers.

The CNN sources emphasized that it is not expected that Trump will pardon himself as a preventive measure to ward off any federal lawsuits that might be filed against him after he no longer enjoys presidential immunity from prosecution.

Among those who could be granted pardons or commutations are rapper Lil Wayne, who last year pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm when he boarded a private jet in Florida, and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, who was arrested last summer for fraud.
Histórico de noticias
Harris resigns as senator, Biden helps NGO 2 days before inauguration

Washington, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday resigned her seat as a US senator from California, while President-elect Joe...

18 de enero de 2021
Honduran private sector: Join forces to rebuild country

Tegucigalpa, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- The Honduran private sector is in a "state of calamity" due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in 134,111...

18 de enero de 2021
Guatemalan forces disperse migrant caravan on highway

Guatemala City, Jan 18 (efe-epa).- Guatemalan security forces on Monday dispersed a migrant caravan made up of more than 6,000 Hondurans looking to head...

18 de enero de 2021
Eccentric music producer Phil Spector dead of Covid complications

New York, Jan 17 (efe-epa).- Phil Spector, one of the most highly acclaimed modern music producers, the creator of the so-called "Wall of Sound," died on...

17 de enero de 2021
Argentina promulgates law making abortions easier to get

By Javier Castro Bugarin

15 de enero de 2021
Miami Beach holding festival showcasing tropical "Art Deco" legacy

By Ana Mengotti

14 de enero de 2021
Last year ties 2016 as hottest year in recorded history

Miami, Jan 14 (efe-epa).- Last year tied 2016 as the hottest year since records have been kept, according to a report published Thursday by NASA that...

15 de enero de 2021
Organized crime in Mexico selling fake Covid-19 vaccines

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

14 de enero de 2021
Trump losing business support, putting future of his brand in danger

By Mario Villar

13 de enero de 2021
Trump asks supporters to avoid violence before inauguration

(Updates with Trump's 2nd video statement)

13 de enero de 2021
US Justice Dept. to charge several hundred in mob that invaded Congress

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- The US Department of Justice on Tuesday announced that it already has formally charged more than 70 people with assorted...

13 de enero de 2021
Brazil: China vaccine's 50.38 pct. effectiveness can halt pandemic

Sao Paulo, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- The anti-Covid vaccine developed by China's Sinovac pharmaceutical laboratory and which will be used and produced in Brazil is...

12 de enero de 2021
Congress calls for Trump impeachment despite Pence rejection

Update 1: Reworks lede, changes headline, adds info on impeachment attempt

12 de enero de 2021
US puts Cuba back on list of terrorism sponsors

Washington, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- The Donald Trump administration on Monday put Cuba back on the US list of sponsors of terrorism, from which that country had...

12 de enero de 2021
Twitter suspends more than 70,000 accounts sharing QAnon content

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- Twitter announced that it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content following the attack on...

11 de enero de 2021
Buenos Aires: Argentine equine serum effective, safe for Covid-19 cases

Buenos Aires, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- The hyperimmune serum produced from horses in Argentina completed the last phase of its clinical studies and "demonstrated...

11 de enero de 2021
International tourism in Mexico down 45.6 pct. year-on-year in November

Mexico City, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- Mexico hosted 45.6 percent fewer international tourists last November than during the same month in 2019, with arrivals...

11 de enero de 2021
Mexico begins 2021 with legislative, economic battles with businessmen

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

11 de enero de 2021
Clamor growing for Trump to resign, but president remaining silent

By Alfonso Fernandez

10 de enero de 2021
Health brigades disinfecting Mexican homes

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

10 de enero de 2021
Authorities investigating death of Miami MD who got virus vaccine

Miami, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of obstetrician-gynecologist Gregory Michael, who died...

08 de enero de 2021
Biden taps judge Obama tried to put on Supreme Court for US attorney general

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday his pick for US attorney general in his upcoming administration federal Judge...

08 de enero de 2021
Honduras needs 350K workers to harvest coffee during peak of season

Tegucigalpa, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Honduras needs some 350,000 people to work temporarily helping bring in the 2020-2021 coffee harvest, which has been reduced...

07 de enero de 2021
Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos as world's richest person

New York, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, on Thursday surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, according...

07 de enero de 2021
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019