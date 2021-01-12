Trump: New impeachment proceedings against me are ridiculous

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he thinks the new impeachment proceedings against him launched by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives are "absolutely ridiculous" and are causing "tremendous danger" to the country and "tremendous anger."

He did not specify the danger or say who was angry.

Trump made his remarks to reporters at the White House shortly before traveling to Texas, where he will visit the site of construction on a portion of the border wall, amid political tension throughout the country after the chaotic invasion of the Capitol last week by a violent mob of his supporters.

The president told the media that "We want absolutely no violence. And on the impeachment it's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous."

"This impeachment is causing tremendous anger and you're doing it and it's really a terrible thing that they're doing," he said, his remarks being the first public comments he has made since the deadly assault on the Capitol in which five people died, including a Capitol police officer.

Democrats have said that they will accuse the president of "inciting insurrection" for stirring up a large group of his supporters at a White House rally and urging them to march on Congress, saying that he would accompany them, whereupon the enraged mob set out - without Trump - and forced their way into the Capitol as lawmakers were proceeding with certifying President-elect Joe Biden's Nov. 3 election victory.

The violence, chaos and mayhem delayed that vote for several hours and made many lawmakers fear for their lives.

When asked by reporters if he is considering resigning, as Democratic lawmakers have called for, Trump sidestepped giving a direct response, saying only "I want no violence."

The US is going through an unprecedented period of political convulsion and turmoil after Trump egged on the MAGA mob to demonstrate their strength and assault the Capitol to disrupt the election certification proceedings.

Trump has incessantly claimed that only massive election fraud denied him reelection, asserting that Democrats were trying to "steal" the election and put Biden into office illegally.

He expressed no remorse for his remarks to the gigantic crowd before they moved on the Capitol, saying that "People thought that what I said was totally appropriate," although, again, he did not say which people.

Trump will leave office on Jan. 20 and Biden will be inaugurated amid heavy security measures.

EFE