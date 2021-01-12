12 de enero de 2021
Twitter suspends more than 70,000 accounts sharing QAnon content

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- Twitter announced that it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content following the attack on Capitol Hill in Washington and ahead of the US presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

11 de enero de 2021
23:11
  • A mobile phone displays the suspended status of the Twitter account of US President Donald J. Trump, in Washington, DC, USA, 09 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

  • An exterior of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA 07 November 2013 before Twitter started training (reissued 11 January 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

  • Work continues on the inaugural platform following last week's insurrection on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

  • Members of the New York National Guard form up on the East Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 11 January 2021. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

  • US President-elect Joe Biden. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT/File

"Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon," Twitter said in a blog on Tuesday.

According to the site, many of the users affected by the move "held multiple accounts, driving up the total number of accounts impacted."

"Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts. These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service," Twitter added.

The far-right conspiracy theory promoted QAnon claims that Trump is waging a global secret war against Satan-worshipping pedophiles.

Twitter stressed that it "will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm."

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol last week, forcing Vice-President Mike Pence and lawmakers to shelter in the House and Senate chambers until they could be evacuated.

The assault on the Capitol came as lawmakers were proceeding with certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 presidential election. But in a speech before his supporters gathered in front of the White House, Trump urged them to march to Congress and once again repeated his baseless, and oft disproven, allegations that massive election fraud was the only reason that Biden had defeated his reelection bid.

Four people died during the chaotic and violent attack, while one of the police officials on duty at the Capitol during the attack died the next day.

On Jan. 8, Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Facebook and Instagram have also blocked the president from using his accounts until the transfer of power on Jan. 20, while Twitch and Snapchat have deactivated his profile indefinitely.

Twitter also suspended the accounts of several Trump allies who had promoted QAnon conspiracy theories, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, and the administrator of website 8kun (formerly 8chan), Ron Watkins. EFE-EPA

lb/pd/tw

FBI warns of nationwide armed protests ahead of Biden's inauguration

(Update 1: adds information about FBI bulletin pars 1-6, minor edits, changes headline, lede)

Washington, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned of armed protests in all 50 United States capitols, including Washington DC, in the lead-up to president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, US media widely reported Monday, citing an internal bulletin.

The protests are being planned from Jan. 16 through Jan. 20, the day of Biden’s public inauguration, and comes after pro-Donald Trump radicals rioted through the US Capitol last week, leaving five people dead.

The bulletin said the FBI had also received information on "an identified group calling for others to join them in 'storming' state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event POTUS is removed as president prior to Inauguration Day," according to CNN.

The bulletin added that an armed group intending to travel to Washington DC on Jan. 16 has warned that if Congress attempts to remove Trump via the 25th amendment, a "huge uprising will occur," according to ABC, which first reported the memo.

Threats against Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were also reported.

However, Biden said Monday that he was not afraid of taking the presidential oath of office on the steps of the Capitol as is US tradition.

"I'm not afraid of taking the oath outside," Biden told the media at a hospital in Newark, Delaware, where he went to get his second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Biden said that he thought Trump "should not be in office. Period." But he did not comment on congressional Democrats' call to Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president or they will begin a second impeachment process against him on Wednesday.

The president-elect also said that he hopes that those people who engaged in "seditious" behavior in the violent invasion of the Capitol legally pay for what they did.

Biden will assume the presidency on Wednesday next week in a ceremony that traditionally has been held on the steps of the US Capitol, surrounded by key figures in US politics and society.

Washington will hike security for the event by deploying up to 15,000 members of the National Guard to guarantee public safety, while the city's mayor, Muriel Bowser, has asked the public either not to attend the inauguration at all or to gather on the National Mall out of fear of new confrontations.

The assault on the Capitol last Wednesday came as lawmakers were proceeding with certifying Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 presidential vote. But in a speech before his supporters gathered in front of the White House, Trump urged them to march to Congress and once again repeated his baseless, and oft disproven, allegations that massive election fraud was the only reason that Biden had defeated his reelection bid.

Those election certification proceedings were temporarily disrupted by the violence, chaos and mayhem associated with the invasion of the Capitol. EFE-EPA

jmr/hma/laa/bp/tw
Histórico de noticias
Trump: New impeachment proceedings against me are ridiculous

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he thinks the new impeachment proceedings against him launched by the...

12 de enero de 2021
Twitter suspends more than 70,000 accounts sharing QAnon content

Washington, Jan 12 (efe-epa).- Twitter announced that it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content following the attack on...

11 de enero de 2021
US puts Cuba back on list of terrorism sponsors

Washington, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- The Donald Trump administration on Monday put Cuba back on the US list of sponsors of terrorism, from which that country had...

12 de enero de 2021
Buenos Aires: Argentine equine serum effective, safe for Covid-19 cases

Buenos Aires, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- The hyperimmune serum produced from horses in Argentina completed the last phase of its clinical studies and "demonstrated...

11 de enero de 2021
International tourism in Mexico down 45.6 pct. year-on-year in November

Mexico City, Jan 11 (efe-epa).- Mexico hosted 45.6 percent fewer international tourists last November than during the same month in 2019, with arrivals...

11 de enero de 2021
Mexico begins 2021 with legislative, economic battles with businessmen

By Pedro Pablo Cortes

11 de enero de 2021
Clamor growing for Trump to resign, but president remaining silent

By Alfonso Fernandez

10 de enero de 2021
Health brigades disinfecting Mexican homes

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

10 de enero de 2021
Authorities investigating death of Miami MD who got virus vaccine

Miami, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of obstetrician-gynecologist Gregory Michael, who died...

08 de enero de 2021
Biden taps judge Obama tried to put on Supreme Court for US attorney general

Washington, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday his pick for US attorney general in his upcoming administration federal Judge...

08 de enero de 2021
Honduras needs 350K workers to harvest coffee during peak of season

Tegucigalpa, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Honduras needs some 350,000 people to work temporarily helping bring in the 2020-2021 coffee harvest, which has been reduced...

07 de enero de 2021
Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos as world's richest person

New York, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, on Thursday surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, according...

07 de enero de 2021
Gigantic vulva sculpture sparks controversy in Brazil

By Waldheim Garcia Montoya

06 de enero de 2021
Powerful in Americas following "stay home" orders by going on vacation

By Claudia Polanco Yermanos

06 de enero de 2021
Three Kings Day buying in Mexico only at 50 pct. due to pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

06 de enero de 2021
Brazil finds factor upping chance of being infected with UK virus strain

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- A group of Brazilian researchers has identified one of the factors that increases the possibility of infection by the...

05 de enero de 2021
Gordon Ramsay: "Cooking is like sports and not everyone gets to the top"

By David Villafranca

05 de enero de 2021
Mexico receives 1st Pfizer vaccine shipment of 2021

Mexico City, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- The year's first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-Covid vaccine arrived in Mexico on Tuesday, 53,605 doses earmarked to...

05 de enero de 2021
New York state confirms case of new British coronavirus strain

New York, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday confirmed the detection of the new British strain of the coronavirus in the region...

05 de enero de 2021
Washington activates National Guard for pro-Trump demonstration

Washington, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- Washington DC authorities have activated at least 340 National Guard troops to protect the US capital in the face of a...

04 de enero de 2021
Mexican president offers political asylum to Julian Assange

London, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- A British court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite the founder of whistleblowing website WikiLeaks,...

04 de enero de 2021
Far from home, volunteer docs filling in at overwhelmed Mexico City hospitals

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

03 de enero de 2021
What coronavirus? Miami Beach party/beach scene going full blast

By Alvaro Blanco

03 de enero de 2021
US senator from Georgia enters 14-day quarantine before key runoff race

Washington, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Republican Senator from Georgia David Perdue on Thursday began a 14-day quarantine after having contact with someone who had...

01 de enero de 2021
