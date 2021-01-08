08 de enero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Honduras needs 350K workers to harvest coffee during peak of season

Tegucigalpa, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Honduras needs some 350,000 people to work temporarily helping bring in the 2020-2021 coffee harvest, which has been reduced by the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of Hurricanes Eta and Iota, a source in the sector warned on Thursday.

07 de enero de 2021
22:10
  • Farmer Yakelin Ponce shows cut coffee beans on a farm in the Piliguin community east of Tegucigalpa, on 07 January 2021. Honduras needs some 350,000 people to work temporarily as coffee cutters in the 2020-2021 harvest. EFE-EPA / Gustavo Amador

    Farmer Yakelin Ponce shows cut coffee beans on a farm in the Piliguin community east of Tegucigalpa, on 07 January 2021. Honduras needs some 350,000 people to work temporarily as coffee cutters in the 2020-2021 harvest. EFE-EPA / Gustavo Amador

  • Cut coffee beans on a farm in the Piliguin community east of Tegucigalpa, on 07 January 2021. Honduras needs some 350,000 people to work temporarily as coffee cutters in the 2020-2021 harvest. EFE-EPA / Gustavo Amador

    Cut coffee beans on a farm in the Piliguin community east of Tegucigalpa, on 07 January 2021. Honduras needs some 350,000 people to work temporarily as coffee cutters in the 2020-2021 harvest. EFE-EPA / Gustavo Amador

Tegucigalpa, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Honduras needs some 350,000 people to work temporarily helping bring in the 2020-2021 coffee harvest, which has been reduced by the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of Hurricanes Eta and Iota, a source in the sector warned on Thursday.

Honduran Coffee Institute authorities are seeking at least 350,000 workers from Honduras and other countries like Guatemala and Nicaragua to collect coffee during the most productive period of the current harvest, the secretary of the National Coffee Council, Omar Funes, told EFE.

"At this time, we have the challenge of the pandemic and some zones affected by the hurricanes. There are producers ... (who) need personnel. There are many big farms that are seeking (coffee) cutters," he said.

Funes went on to say that "it's not easy" for workers from El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua to enter the country, although it invited nationals and foreigners to join the coffee harvest with the aim of being able to bring in some 10 million quintals of the beans.

A quintal is a 46-kilogram (100-pound) sack.

He said that this work is a temporary option for people from November through April, the coffee harvesting period, and it has been done in the past with foreign labor making up more than 35 percent of the workers.

"The harvest activities in the field, in agriculture in general, are not easy and when cutters come from Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador they come with their families and to take care of the specific activity of cutting," he said.

Each worker can earn between 300 and 500 lempiras ($12.40 to $20.60) per day.

Funes said that bringing in the current harvest is a big challenge due to the problems posed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected about 125,000 people and caused at least 3,192 deaths in Honduras.

He said that the different coffee associations are distributing about a million biosecurity kits to prevent the spread of Covid-19 along coffee's entire production chain, with the sector generating about a million jobs in collecting the harvest, operating the wet and dry processing mills and transporting the crop.

Authorities at the Honduran Coffee Institute (Ihcafe) have an agreement with the National Immigration Institute regarding entry into the country by Central Americans who are going to work temporarily as coffee collectors, all of whom must show a negative PCR test before they can come into Honduras, he added.

In terms of "the challenge of collecting the harvest, then bringing that harvest from the mountains (where the coffee plantations are located), let's remember that the road network was heavily affected (by Eta and Iota), and logically with these closures resulting from Covid-19 on the world level the challenge also is to be able to sell that production in different markets," Funes said.

Last October, the coffee sector forecast exports of 8.2 million quintals of coffee, but because of the impact of the pandemic and the effects of Eta and Iota this total has declined by "at least 150,000 quintals" of the bean, Funes said.

In the last 15 years, Honduras has increased its coffee production capacity from 2.5 million quintals to 10 million of the hundredweight sacks, and thus more workers are needed each year, the National Coffee Council chief said.

Coffee continues to be the main source of foreign currency for Honduras, mainly from sales abroad, and it is the biggest coffee exporter in Central America, providing some 100,000 small producers with their livelihoods.
Histórico de noticias
Honduras needs 350K workers to harvest coffee during peak of season

Tegucigalpa, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- Honduras needs some 350,000 people to work temporarily helping bring in the 2020-2021 coffee harvest, which has been reduced...

07 de enero de 2021
Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos as world's richest person

New York, Jan 7 (efe-epa).- The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, on Thursday surpassed Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, according...

07 de enero de 2021
Gigantic vulva sculpture sparks controversy in Brazil

By Waldheim Garcia Montoya

06 de enero de 2021
Powerful in Americas following "stay home" orders by going on vacation

By Claudia Polanco Yermanos

06 de enero de 2021
Three Kings Day buying in Mexico only at 50 pct. due to pandemic

By Miquel Muñoz

06 de enero de 2021
Brazil finds factor upping chance of being infected with UK virus strain

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- A group of Brazilian researchers has identified one of the factors that increases the possibility of infection by the...

05 de enero de 2021
Gordon Ramsay: "Cooking is like sports and not everyone gets to the top"

By David Villafranca

05 de enero de 2021
Mexico receives 1st Pfizer vaccine shipment of 2021

Mexico City, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- The year's first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-Covid vaccine arrived in Mexico on Tuesday, 53,605 doses earmarked to...

05 de enero de 2021
New York state confirms case of new British coronavirus strain

New York, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday confirmed the detection of the new British strain of the coronavirus in the region...

05 de enero de 2021
Washington activates National Guard for pro-Trump demonstration

Washington, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- Washington DC authorities have activated at least 340 National Guard troops to protect the US capital in the face of a...

04 de enero de 2021
Mexican president offers political asylum to Julian Assange

London, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- A British court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite the founder of whistleblowing website WikiLeaks,...

04 de enero de 2021
Far from home, volunteer docs filling in at overwhelmed Mexico City hospitals

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

03 de enero de 2021
What coronavirus? Miami Beach party/beach scene going full blast

By Alvaro Blanco

03 de enero de 2021
US senator from Georgia enters 14-day quarantine before key runoff race

Washington, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Republican Senator from Georgia David Perdue on Thursday began a 14-day quarantine after having contact with someone who had...

01 de enero de 2021
US ends 2020 with record hospitalizations, black Covid forecasts

By Lucia Leal

01 de enero de 2021
Mexicans say bye to 2020 at jammed hospitals waiting for news of relatives

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

31 de diciembre de 2020
Lopez Obrador proposes consultation on abortion to avoid taking position

Mexico City, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday proposed holding a popular consultation on whether or not to...

31 de diciembre de 2020
Brazil suffers 1,194 Covid deaths, largest one-day toll in 4 months

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 30 (efe-epa).- Over the past 24 hours, Brazil has registered 1,194 deaths from Covid-19, the highest one-day death toll from the...

31 de diciembre de 2020
Trump's demand to increase stimulus payments gets stuck in Senate

Washington, Dec 30 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump's demand to increase the direct stimulus payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000 has become stuck in...

30 de diciembre de 2020
Democrats relying on Latino vote in key Georgia Senate elections

By Marcelo G. Wheelock

30 de diciembre de 2020
Brazilian graffiti phenom Thales Pomb inspired by Goya, the color blue

By Antonio Torres del Cerro

30 de diciembre de 2020
Biden blasts Trump for delays on vaccine distribution

Washington, Dec 29 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday lambasted President Donald Trump for delays in the distribution of the vaccine against...

30 de diciembre de 2020
Argentina waiting tensely to learn if Senate approves abortion law

By Rodrigo Garcia

29 de diciembre de 2020
Biden complains of roadblocks to transition placed by Trump administration

Washington, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday complained of "roadblocks" to the transition of power process he said are being placed by...

28 de diciembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019