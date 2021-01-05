05 de enero de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
1300x90
1300x90
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Mexico receives 1st Pfizer vaccine shipment of 2021

Mexico City, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- The year's first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-Covid vaccine arrived in Mexico on Tuesday, 53,605 doses earmarked to immunize healthcare personnel in Mexico City and the northern state of Coahuila.

05 de enero de 2021
19:07
  • Mexican Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer holds a press conference at the Mexico City International Airport on Jan. 5, 2021, to discuss the arrival of the country's first shipment this year of the Pfizer anti-Covid vaccine. EFE-EPA/ Jose Mendez

    Mexican Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer holds a press conference at the Mexico City International Airport on Jan. 5, 2021, to discuss the arrival of the country's first shipment this year of the Pfizer anti-Covid vaccine. EFE-EPA/ Jose Mendez

  • Workers unload a shipment of the Pfizer anti-Covid vaccine at the Mexico City International Airport on Jan. 5, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Jose Mendez

    Workers unload a shipment of the Pfizer anti-Covid vaccine at the Mexico City International Airport on Jan. 5, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Jose Mendez

  • Workers unload a shipment of the Pfizer anti-Covid vaccine at the Mexico City International Airport on Jan. 5, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Jose Mendez

    Workers unload a shipment of the Pfizer anti-Covid vaccine at the Mexico City International Airport on Jan. 5, 2021. EFE-EPA/ Jose Mendez

Mexico City, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- The year's first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-Covid vaccine arrived in Mexico on Tuesday, 53,605 doses earmarked to immunize healthcare personnel in Mexico City and the northern state of Coahuila.

"This brief ceremony, the first of the year, keeps us united with everyone, and I remind you: everyone will get their turn," said Jorge Alcocer, the head of the Health Secretariat, upon receiving the shipment at the Mexico City International Airport.

The secretary said that, of the doses that arrived on Tuesday, Mexico City will receive 44,850 of them and Coahuila will receive 8,755, and Tuesday morning the latter allotment arrived at the Monterrey International Airport in the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon.

Mexico, which began vaccinating its healthcare personnel on Dec.24, has now used 82 percent of the 53,625 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that it had received before this latest shipment.

The government is scheduled to receive a total of 1.4 million doses in January to immunize all healthcare personnel who are on the front lines treating Covid-19 patients.

"In this first vaccination phase, we will continue protecting medical personnal, and to do that we've already performed a census of all state activities," Alcocer said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 1.45 million Mexicans, according to the confirmed case count, and killed about 128,000 people in Mexico, which is in 13th place worldwide in the number of cases and but in fourth place in terms of fatalities, according to the independent tally being kept by The Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

The Mexican government lobbied for early access to the vaccine with the goal of immunizing in March 2021 the country's 15 million people over age 60.

Although opposition politicians have criticized the slowness of carrying out the vaccination campaign, Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrara said that Mexico's immunization campaign is "among the first in the world."

"The next shipment will be a considerable number, we're going to receive more than 436,000 (doses) next week and the health sector is ready to handle that volume of vaccines that is coming to Mexico, which is among the first in the world in terms of its vaccination plan," the foreign secretary said.

In all, Mexico has contracts for 34.4 million doses of the Pfizer drug, 77.4 million doses of Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine, 35 million doses of China's CanSino and 34.4 million doses of the World Health Organization's Covax.

Ebrard hailed the fact that on Monday Mexico's Federal Commission on Protection Against Health Risks (Cofepris) authorized the emergency use of the AstraZeneca drug, which Mexico and Argentina will produce for the rest of Latin America.

On the other hand, the Mexican armed forces on Tuesday defended its control of the country's vaccination plan.

"We're joining the federal government's effort for distributing, providing security for and, of course, administering the vaccine against Covid-19. Mexicans can rest assured that together we will win this battle," said Jose Rafael Ojeda, the head of the Navy Secretariat.

EFE
Histórico de noticias
Mexico receives 1st Pfizer vaccine shipment of 2021

Mexico City, Jan 5 (efe-epa).- The year's first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-Covid vaccine arrived in Mexico on Tuesday, 53,605 doses earmarked to...

05 de enero de 2021
Washington activates National Guard for pro-Trump demonstration

Washington, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- Washington DC authorities have activated at least 340 National Guard troops to protect the US capital in the face of a...

04 de enero de 2021
New York state confirms case of new British coronavirus strain

New York, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday confirmed the detection of the new British strain of the coronavirus in the region...

05 de enero de 2021
Mexican president offers political asylum to Julian Assange

London, Jan 4 (efe-epa).- A British court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite the founder of whistleblowing website WikiLeaks,...

04 de enero de 2021
What coronavirus? Miami Beach party/beach scene going full blast

By Alvaro Blanco

03 de enero de 2021
Far from home, volunteer docs filling in at overwhelmed Mexico City hospitals

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

03 de enero de 2021
US senator from Georgia enters 14-day quarantine before key runoff race

Washington, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Republican Senator from Georgia David Perdue on Thursday began a 14-day quarantine after having contact with someone who had...

01 de enero de 2021
US ends 2020 with record hospitalizations, black Covid forecasts

By Lucia Leal

01 de enero de 2021
Mexicans say bye to 2020 at jammed hospitals waiting for news of relatives

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

31 de diciembre de 2020
Lopez Obrador proposes consultation on abortion to avoid taking position

Mexico City, Dec 31 (efe-epa).- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday proposed holding a popular consultation on whether or not to...

31 de diciembre de 2020
Brazil suffers 1,194 Covid deaths, largest one-day toll in 4 months

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 30 (efe-epa).- Over the past 24 hours, Brazil has registered 1,194 deaths from Covid-19, the highest one-day death toll from the...

31 de diciembre de 2020
Trump's demand to increase stimulus payments gets stuck in Senate

Washington, Dec 30 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump's demand to increase the direct stimulus payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000 has become stuck in...

30 de diciembre de 2020
Democrats relying on Latino vote in key Georgia Senate elections

By Marcelo G. Wheelock

30 de diciembre de 2020
Brazilian graffiti phenom Thales Pomb inspired by Goya, the color blue

By Antonio Torres del Cerro

30 de diciembre de 2020
Biden blasts Trump for delays on vaccine distribution

Washington, Dec 29 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday lambasted President Donald Trump for delays in the distribution of the vaccine against...

30 de diciembre de 2020
Argentina waiting tensely to learn if Senate approves abortion law

By Rodrigo Garcia

29 de diciembre de 2020
Biden complains of roadblocks to transition placed by Trump administration

Washington, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- President-elect Joe Biden on Monday complained of "roadblocks" to the transition of power process he said are being placed by...

28 de diciembre de 2020
GOP in Congress, undecided on backing Trump's $2000 stimulus check demand

Washington, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- The Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives on Monday approved increasing from $600 to $2,000 the direct...

28 de diciembre de 2020
Puerto Rico earmarks $8 mn for Arecibo Observatory reconstruction

San Juan, Dec 28 (efe-epa).- The Puerto Rican government on Monday announced the allocation of $8 million to rebuild the Arecibo Observatory, one of the...

28 de diciembre de 2020
Police ID Nashville bomb suspect, seize 2nd vehicle

(Update: Adds police confirmation of bomber's death, other info)

27 de diciembre de 2020
Trump's rejection of stimulus bill leaves millions without jobless aid

By Lucia Leal

27 de diciembre de 2020
Bogota firefighters take gifts to hospitalized kids, seniors

Bogota, Dec 24 (efe-epa).- Hospitalized children and adults, along with seniors in a Bogota nursing home, were surprised on Thursday by a group of local...

24 de diciembre de 2020
Christmas storytelling in pandemic times by Peru's seniors

By Carla Samon Ros

24 de diciembre de 2020
Brazilian institute announces vaccine exceeds minimum efficacy, safety levels

Sao Paulo, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- The vaccine against Covid-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. laboratory, in cooperation with the Butantan Institute...

24 de diciembre de 2020
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019